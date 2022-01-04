ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA James Webb Space Telescope: All sunshield layers are now fully extended All five layers of the shield are tensioned. Soon, scientists will monitor deployment of the secondary mirror.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll five layers of the shield are stacked. Soon scientists will be monitoring the deployment of the secondary mirror. - Advertisement - Ten days ago, NASA’s $10 billion space-telescope upgrade collapsed after 20 years of engineering and the long-awaited countdown.successful launch Scientists heaved a sigh of relief, but the story of...

Universe Today

JWST Deploys its Secondary Mirror. It’s a Real Telescope Now

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a telescope. The secondary mirror on the James Webb Space Telescope was successfully deployed in space today, an incredibly important milestone. “We are 600,000 miles from Earth and we have a telescope,” said Bill Ochs, JWST program manager, speaking triumphantly to his team after the secondary mirror was deployed and then latched in place.
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope just passed a stunning milestone

As scientists and space fans breathlessly wait out the long deployment process for the next-gen James Webb Space Telescope, it's a good time to contemplate the achievements of the long-lived Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble just passed a wild milestone in its lifespan. "Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's...
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: Nasa reaches another milestone in its plan to look at beginning of the universe

Nasa has successfully deployed the secondary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, in another milestone on its mission to look to the beginnings of the universe.The mirror is a key part of the telescope itself, allowing light to enter so that it can look deep into the universe.The $10 billion telescope is more than halfway toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, following its Christmas Day send-off. It is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever launched — 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope — enabling it to peer back to almost the...
The Independent

Nasa successfully completes hardest part of deployment of James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has successfully completed the “most challenging” part of the deployment of its new James Webb Space Telescope.The sunshield that will protect the spacecraft as it looks deep into the universe is now fully deployed, the space agency said.“This is the first time anyone has ever attempted to put a telescope this large into space,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate, in a statement. “Webb required not only careful assembly but also careful deployments. The success of its most challenging deployment – the sunshield – is an incredible testament to the human ingenuity and engineering skill...
Daily Mail

'Like a latch made in heaven': NASA's James Webb Telescope has 'another banner day' after deploying its secondary mirror 600,000 miles into its one-million-mile journey through space

NASA’s James Webb is slowly blooming in space as the $10 billion observatory deployed its secondary mirror support structure on Wednesday. The secondary mirror, measuring 2.4 feet wide, is located on the tips of three long booms and is the second surface that light from the cosmos hits on its path to the telescope.
Smithonian

The James Webb Space Telescope Just Cleared Its Most Challenging Hurdle

So far, so good for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Since it launched on Christmas morning, scientists and space nerds across the world have been nervously awaiting updates, and it just cleared a major milestone: unfurling its tennis court-sized sunshield, Joe Palca reports for NPR. Scientists hope that this...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched into space on Dec. 25, 2021, and with it, astronomers hope to find the first galaxies to form in the universe, will search for Earthlike atmospheres around other planets and accomplish many other scientific goals.
foxla.com

NASA aces James Webb telescope sunshield unfolding

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA aced the most complicated, critical job on its newly launched space telescope Tuesday: unrolling and stretching a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Ground controllers cheered and bumped fists once the fifth and final layer of the sunshield was tightly secured. It took just...
Taylor Daily Press

The James Webb Space Telescope takes on a major hurdle: the heat shield is fully exposed and extended

The layers, which are as thin as a human hair, are now fully exposed and extended so that they are several tens of centimeters apart. Each layer is cooler than the previous layer and the temperature of the layer facing the sun can rise up to 125 degrees, while the temperature of the layer farthest from it can reach -235 degrees Celsius.
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
ASTRONOMY

