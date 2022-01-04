NASA James Webb Space Telescope: All sunshield layers are now fully extended All five layers of the shield are tensioned. Soon, scientists will monitor deployment of the secondary mirror.

Nasa has successfully deployed the secondary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, in another milestone on its mission to look to the beginnings of the universe.The mirror is a key part of the telescope itself, allowing light to enter so that it can look deep into the universe.The $10 billion telescope is more than halfway toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, following its Christmas Day send-off. It is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever launched — 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope — enabling it to peer back to almost the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO