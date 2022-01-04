ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Dec. 27-31, 2021

By Staff reports
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 1 day ago
Pittsburg County Courthouse File photo

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

John William Anderson, 59, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

William Glen Foster, 41, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, public intoxication

Kaci Cowell, 34, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, petit larce ny

Jessie Glenn Ray Duckworth, 34, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Candace S. Hardy, 43, McAlester — Obstructing an officer

William Eugene Brown, 24, Wilburton — Obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Keith Alan Copeland, 53, Dallas, Texas — Obstructing an officer

Ronnie Hamby, 35, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey Hodge, 38, Muskogee — Actual physical control of motor vehicle while under the influence

Gabreul Sibartha Joslin, 45, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state

Garette Wayne Wilson, 26, McAlester — Driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Leslie Ann Justice, 39, Blanco — Trespassing after being forbidden

Cory Michael Weidener, 44, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Jessica Lynn Shields, 28, Kiowa — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Patrick Edward Tharp, 54, Pittsburg — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler Deon Lowe, 23, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Clyde Edward Jones, 42, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance or security, operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions

April Miller, 39, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Shukria Abdi Mohamad, 31, Kansas City, Missouri — Failure to carry insurance/security verification form, driving without a valid driver’s license, careless driving

Marsha Kay Harrison, no age given, Tulsa — Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

BJ Bond Mahoney, 38, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x3

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Bryan Joe Coy, 46, McAlester — Child endangerment by driving under the influence x2, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

James Kenneth Ford,

Brandon E. Hernandez, 19, Plainfield, Illinois — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer

Eric Thomas Winslow, 33, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence

Shannon Baggett, 51, McAlester — Larceny from the house

Jonathan Michael Lloyd Blevins, 27, McAlester — Causing great bodily injury while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to wear seatbelt

Summer Gayle Nunnelle, 40, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance

Nicholas James Hendricks, 32, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Jeffrey Hodge, 38, Muskogee, received an 18-month deferred sentence for actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Thomas Lee Wilson, 43, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court fees for illegal possession of a whitetail deer and failure to check in deer.

James Keith Burke, 74, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court fees for illegal use of a vehicle on a wildlife management area.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

None

Politics
