Cable One has gained some new investors through a complex deal that involves the creation of a joint venture to be known as Clearwave Fiber. Cable One will own the majority of the joint venture, which will include Cable One’s Clearwave Communications subsidiary and “certain fiber assets” of Cable One’s Hargray Communications subsidiary. Also participating in the joint venture are affiliates of cable broadband consolidator GTCR, Stephens Capital Partners, The Pritzker Organization and “certain members” of the joint venture’s management team.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO