Football

Please check this out.

By BUS
ponyfans.com
 4 days ago

Mustang Militia: Fight the good fight" Please tell me that all 172 people that saw this - Wrote a note to that email address asking...

www.ponyfans.com

The Spun

Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away. Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
ponyfans.com

Rushing The Field / Court

I’ve never rushed the bball court in my SMU career, but we did sneak down behind the Texas bench back in the late 70’s and made off with one of their players warmups...pretty exciting. Football - Twice. 1982 #4 SMU at #19 Texas...the 30-17 Bobby Leach, “...a look...
SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ponyfans.com

Cinci game

Be careful about that. At a Redskins game, some idiot put hot charcoals in his trunk and his car caught on fire and damaged neighboring cars as well. Arkpony wrote:I remember our 30 win season when Sterling’s 3 pointer bounced off the rim that would have won that game. Of course we beat them in Moody.
FOOTBALL
92.7 The Block

Ellis Williams: West-Coast Style Offense Could Benefit Darnold

It is safe to say that many Carolina Panthers fans have quit on QB Sam Darnold, and rightfully so, as Darnold has posted just 7 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season. But given how much he is owed next season, it is likely that Darnold will at least be on the roster, and will enter the off-season as the favorite to start the season opener in 2022. One of the many tasks at hand for Matt Rhule this off-season is to hire an offensive coordinator, after firing Joe Brady during the bye week. Rhule mentioned after the firing, that he stepped out of his comfort zone when hiring Brady, and wants to get to playing his brand of football. No names have been mentioned yet for the position, as Jeff Nixon is currently holding that role, and potentially auditioning to be the next OC, but Ellis Williams joined Wilson & Norfleet this afternoon, and this to say about the play-caller, in regards to Sam Darnold being the signal-caller:
NFL
ponyfans.com

GAME THREAD: MBB vs. Cincinnati

Mustangs (11-3, 2-0 AAC) vs. Bearcats (10-4, 0-1) 8:30 PM. SMU's 9.1 3s per game lead the AAC. Mustangs' 37.1 3-point percentage ranks third in AAC, 48th in NCAA. 78.3 points per game also ranks third in the AAC. Posts: 15579. Joined: Sat Apr 01, 2000 4:01 am. Location: Dallas,...
NBA
ponyfans.com

SMU Men's Swimming Weekend Meet @ Arizona

The SMU men's swimming and diving team goes up against Arizona this Friday and Saturday in a two-day dual at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center. Competition will begin at 3 p.m. CT Friday and 1 p.m. CT Saturday. Live results are available on SMUMustangs.com and the Meet Mobile App. We are...
ARIZONA STATE
ponyfans.com

Strength Coach Hired!

Source: SMU is hiring former Virginia and Arizona State strength and conditioning coach Shawn Griswold as the team's new S&C coach. Rhett Lashlee's staff adds another member. Per Joseph Hoyt.
VIRGINIA STATE

