Lee Feinswog talks Dale Brown Court, LSU-Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU coaching legend Dale Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court before No. 21 LSU hosted No. 16 Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Brown first made his appearance on LSU’s campus back in 1972...
When LSU hosts Kentucky Tuesday night, it will be the first game played on Dale Brown Court. The Tigers will unveil the court’s new name at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center prior to tip-off. Starting in 1972, Brown coached the Tigers for 25 seasons. He retired following the 1997...
LSU basketball plays its first SEC home game still looking for its first conference win. No. 21 LSU (12-1, 0-1) faces No. 13 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0) on Tuesday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Tigers lost their only matchup with the Wildcats last season, falling 82-69 on Jan. 23 in Lexington, Kentucky.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU men’s basketball team took down No. 16 Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Tigers (13-1, 1-1 SEC) held on for a 65-60 win over the Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 SEC). Tari Eason led LSU...
The Kentucky Wildcats drop their first conference game of the season in Baton Rouge to LSU, 65-60. Kentucky had to battle without starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who left with an injury just minutes into the game. Without Wheeler, the Cats struggled as, they could not get open baskets, aside...
Former LSU shortstop, now Astros third baseman Alex Bregman joins Matt to talk his tailgate party he is throwing for LSU fans at the Texas Bowl. Legendary LSU Basketball coach Dale Brown joins Matt to talk having the PMAC court named in his honor Tuesday night when LSU hosts Kentucky.
A 15-point loss on the road at No. 6 Auburn dealt the Tigers their first setback of the season. Will Wade challenged his team to put that in the past, and it must do just that if No. 5 LSU hopes to bounce back with a win against No. 15 Kentucky on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
The No. 21 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup’s over/under is set at 139.5. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and No. 21 LSU held off No. 16 Kentucky 65-50. Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU, capped by his flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after another Wildcats turnover. Brandon Murray added 10 points for the Tigers in a tight contest that saw neither team lead by more than nine points. Kentucky’s Davion Mintz played 28 minutes after an injury to starting point guard and assist leader Sahvir Wheeler and led the Wildcats with 16 points.
The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) and No. 21 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-1) come together in a ranked showdown in Baton Rouge, La. The Southeastern Conference test at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is slated to get underway at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kentucky vs. LSU odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Early in Kentucky’s top-25 matchup with LSU, it lost a key player. After a hard collision on a screen, Sahvir Wheeler was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room. In the opening moments of the game, LSU center Efton Reid III set a screen, and Wheeler ran right into the 7-foot and 230-pound freshman. Wheeler remained on the court for some time and needed assistance to get to his feet. The trainers promptly walked a dazed Wheeler to the locker room for further examination.
