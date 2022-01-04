ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lee Feinswog talks Dale Brown Court, LSU-Kentucky

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHost of Sports225 Lee Feinswog joins Matt in his weekly spot....

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
postsouth.com

Live updates and score: LSU basketball versus Kentucky

LSU basketball plays its first SEC home game still looking for its first conference win. No. 21 LSU (12-1, 0-1) faces No. 13 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0) on Tuesday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Tigers lost their only matchup with the Wildcats last season, falling 82-69 on Jan. 23 in Lexington, Kentucky.
On3.com

2023 4-star EDGE Yhonzae Pierre talks favorites

Eufala, Ala. EDGE Yhonzae Pierre has close to 20 offers and after taking the fall the watch schools play and establish relationships, he has made his first cut. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound junior ranks as the No. 40 prospect in the country in the On300. He is being pursued by some top programs and he has eight on top of his list.
whopam.com

Kentucky falls on the road at 21st ranked LSU

Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and 21st ranked LSU held off the 16th ranked Wildcats 65-60 in Baton Rouge last night. Davion Mintz led the Cats with 16 points with Jacob Toppin adding 14, Kellan Grady 13 and Oscar Tshebiwe had 13 rebounds and eight points. UK is now 11-3 and 1-1 in the SEC and host Georgia Saturday afternoon with pregame at 3:30 on Lite Rock 98.7 and lite987whop.com.
Dale Brown
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats drop their first conference game of the season in Baton Rouge to LSU, 65-60. Kentucky had to battle without starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who left with an injury just minutes into the game. Without Wheeler, the Cats struggled as, they could not get open baskets, aside...
1045espn.com

AFR 1-3-2022 Hour 3 | Dale Brown Court

Former LSU shortstop, now Astros third baseman Alex Bregman joins Matt to talk his tailgate party he is throwing for LSU fans at the Texas Bowl. Legendary LSU Basketball coach Dale Brown joins Matt to talk having the PMAC court named in his honor Tuesday night when LSU hosts Kentucky.
gobigbluecountry.com

Postgame Notes from Kentucky’s 65-60 Loss at LSU

PETE MARAVICH ASSEMBLY CENTER | BATON ROUGE, LA. Final Score: No. 21/21 LSU 65, No. 16/13 Kentucky 60. Team Records, Series Notes, Etc. Kentucky ended a four-game win streak and is now 11-3 this season and 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference. LSU is now 13-1 and 1-1 in the league.
arcamax.com

As troubles mount high, Kentucky shows perseverance in 65-60 loss at LSU

That became the challenge Kentucky faced at LSU on Tuesday night. The original Mardi Gras Miracle saw UK rally from 31 points down in the second half to win in 1994. This time, Kentucky had to overcome injury, foul trouble and a crowd roused into a celebratory mood by a ceremony in which LSU named its court after former coach Dale Brown.
abc17news.com

Eason, Pinson lead No. 21 LSU past No. 16 Kentucky, 65-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and No. 21 LSU held off No. 16 Kentucky 65-50. Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU, capped by his flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after another Wildcats turnover. Brandon Murray added 10 points for the Tigers in a tight contest that saw neither team lead by more than nine points. Kentucky’s Davion Mintz played 28 minutes after an injury to starting point guard and assist leader Sahvir Wheeler and led the Wildcats with 16 points.
louisianaradionetwork.com

PMAC court to be officially named after former LSU coach Dale Brown

Legendary LSU basketball coach Dale Brown will be honored tonight when the court inside the PMAC is officially named after him. Brown’s name will be stamped upon the hardwood during a ceremony during tonight’s game against Kentucky. Brown said it is a singular honor, but he must share the credit.
jacksonnewspapers.com

Kentucky at LSU odds, picks and prediction

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) and No. 21 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-1) come together in a ranked showdown in Baton Rouge, La. The Southeastern Conference test at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is slated to get underway at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kentucky vs. LSU odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
247Sports

Sahvir Wheeler injury: Kentucky guard exits game against LSU

Early in Kentucky’s top-25 matchup with LSU, it lost a key player. After a hard collision on a screen, Sahvir Wheeler was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room. In the opening moments of the game, LSU center Efton Reid III set a screen, and Wheeler ran right into the 7-foot and 230-pound freshman. Wheeler remained on the court for some time and needed assistance to get to his feet. The trainers promptly walked a dazed Wheeler to the locker room for further examination.
WKYT 27

Kentucky defeated by LSU 65-60 in first SEC road game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) - The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3) were narrowly defeated by the No. 21 LSU Tigers 65-60 in Baton Rouge Tuesday night. It was the Cats’ first SEC road game of the season. Around five minutes in, UK guard Sahvir Wheeler got caught in a...
