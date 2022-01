Eminem has taken an interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), reportedly spending thousands on a Bored Ape artwork that resembles him. The artwork – which is now the profile picture of Eminem’s official Twitter account – was apparently owned by Twitter user @Gee__Gazza, who tweeted over the weekend (January 1) that he had sold the NFT to Eminem himself. This was picked up by cryptocurrency news site Decrypt, who reported that Eminem bought the Ape for 123.45 Ethereum, which translates to around $450,000 (£334,000).

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO