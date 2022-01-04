Christian Eriksen ‘wanted in free transfer by Premier League clubs’ to make comeback after Euro 2020 cardiac arrest

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs, according to reports.

The Danish international, 29, has not played since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Christian Eriksen could make a return to professional football as early as this month Credit: PA

He had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator fitted following the health scare - but footballers are banned from having them in the Italian game.

That saw his contract at San Siro terminated early at the end of last year.

But with the relevant health checks completed by doctors in December, Eriksen has been given the green light to return to playing.

And as reported by the Daily Mail, there is plenty of interest in the free agent from England during the current transfer window.

It is understood negotiations are already underway with several teams, meaning he could be back playing this month.

Eriksen's agent Martin Shoots told the Mail: "It is going really well for Christian.

"He had all the checks just before Christmas and the results were so good that we expect him to be involved in a group training with a team some time later in January.

"But I would prefer Christian to talk about this himself and he will do so very soon.

"Christian is very ambitious. Italy is one of the only countries with these regulations.

"In other countries it is very different. His contract with Inter has been terminated and now we can look forward."

Eriksen is still living near Milan and has been driving the hour into Switzerland to train alone with Chiasso and build up his fitness.

The playmaker came through the ranks at Middelfart and Odense in his homeland before joining Ajax as a 16-year-old.

After five years in Amsterdam, Tottenham came calling and he became a hero in his six-and-a-half seasons at White Hart Lane.

But he left under a bit of a cloud with Jose Mourinho as now-Spurs boss Antonio Conte took him to Inter in January 2020.

