ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

2022 Horoscopes Forecast: You Were Born to Shine

witanddelight.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is your year. It is the year where you will heal and find your power. You will remember everything that brought you here now and you will be given a choice: Do you stay as that previous version of yourself or, instead, be reborn like a phoenix and recreate yourself?...

witanddelight.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs are the luckiest of them all

If you want a little extra luck on your side, you could probably take these signs along with you consider taking them along on your next trip to a casino to bribe some extra luck on your side. Even though their personalities are unique and very different from one another, they all share a planetary influence that brings them extra luck wherever they go!
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in January, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

As a month, January always seems to pack endless potential, with its events and happenings setting the vibe for the year ahead. And in 2022, the universe is doubling down on that energy of upheaval and newness. The cosmic forecast for the month includes not only two retrogrades (Venus retrograde, which started in December, and Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on January 14), but also a couple of key aspects for transformative Pluto and innovative Uranus that signal change is on the horizon. Though these shifts could certainly deliver unexpected happenings, they’ll also play a role in shaping the best day in January, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Television#Mental Health#Wit Delight#Instagram
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 1/03/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Rabble-rousing gets people's attention, but do you have a solution to go along with it? Just because you can fire shots in the air and start a stampede doesn't mean you can herd cattle. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You've been blaming things...
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

What will be the most faithful zodiac signs in 2022? Here are the top three

Today we will find out which will be the most faithful zodiac signs in 2022. Here is the ranking of the top three: find out if there is also your zodiac sign. Not everyone knows that a certain behavior it may depend on the zodiac sign of membership. Today we will talk about the most faithful zodiac signs in 2022, those who could have a particularly peaceful year from a sentimental point of view. We will find out together which are the top three in this curious ranking.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) With the new year’s opportunities almost within reach, the Arian’s courageous aspects are raring to go. And don’t be surprised if a lot of people follow the zodiac’s most trusted leader. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Change lies ahead...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Virgo horoscope 2022: Your yearly predictions

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for 2022? Here's Virgo's horoscope for the coming year... The Magician is a beautiful card (which represents your ruling planet, Mercury, so this year will bring out the best of you) governing creativity, entrepreneurship, invention and making a living from something you love.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 17, 2021. The coming months will be a favorable time for you to redefine the meaning of the term “sacred” and to deepen your relationship with sacredness. To spur your imagination, I offer three quotes: 1. “Recognizing the sacred begins when we are interested in every detail of our lives.” —Buddhist teacher Chögyam Trungpa 2. “When you notice something clearly and see it vividly, it then becomes sacred.” —poet Allen Ginsberg 3. “Holiness begins in recognizing the face of the other.” —philosopher Marc-Alain Ouaknin.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Need To Take Things Slow The First Month Of 2022

New year, new you? Well, not exactly. Although it’s a brand new year filled with endless possibilities, the truth is, things don’t always change overnight. If you’re already feeling the burden to expedite your New Year’s resolutions, don’t let the pressure make you self-critical. The first month of 2022 is filled with complications, and you know what? That’s OK. Sometimes, you need to work on pre-existing problems before you can truly move forward. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of January 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Libra — then you may need to take things slow.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Capricorn: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Capricorn is an earth sign, ruled by the taskmaster of the zodiac, Saturn. You can be very concerned with “right“ and “wrong,” so much so that you’re inclined to be hard on yourself and others. You are very traditional, though you are also quite independent. Your sign is ambitious and strives to be the master of all domains. Many people think that you are unemotional but it isn’t true—you simply try to manage your emotional expression. While you’re not exactly patient, you have a solid long game that you fall back on that enables you to delay gratification.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your Horoscope For the Week of Jan. 2 Is Ushering In New Beginnings

Here's to an adventurous and prosperous 2022. Cliché as they may be, the "new year, new me" vibes never cease to inspire us to put our best foot forward . . . at least during the first couple months of every year. The real challenge, however, is to stay equally committed to whatever your goals are for the remainder of the year. Fortunately, your weekly horoscope for Jan. 2, 2022, has "new beginnings" written in the stars, although there's a catch.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Your Virgo 2022 Horoscope Is All About Relationships & Reinvention

Let’s be honest here. We all had pretty high hopes for 2021, and while there may have been some highlights, this year has been a struggle for so many of us. It might have been particularly challenging for you, Virgo, since you’re so sensitive and attuned to what the world is going through right now. If you wish you had a crystal ball to see into the future (and don’t we all), you’ll be happy to know that your Virgo 2022 horoscope sees a major shift in several areas of not just your life, but humanity on the whole, too.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy