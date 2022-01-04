ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed over New Year’s weekend

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago
(NEXSTAR) – Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider revealed on Twitter that she was robbed over the weekend, but assured her followers she was “fine” following the ordeal. Schneider didn’t go into specifics of the incident, nor where the robbery occurred. She did, however, preemptively...

