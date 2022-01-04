ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York Rangers still have roster needs, but no pressure to make a trade

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing winning does for a good hockey team is buy them more time to fill holes in their roster. Make no mistake about it, despite being tied with the Capitals at 48 points and in first overall by way of wins (22), the Rangers have holes. The biggest issue still...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

The New York Rangers (22-8-4) travel to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (22-13-1) Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Rangers vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Rangers powered past...
NHL
FanSided

2021-22 New York Rangers team MVP final thoughts

After writing about the tightly contested race for the New York Rangers 2021-22 Team MVP last week, many Blue Line Station fans recently gave their own opinions about the possible candidates. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, and Igor Shesterkin were my potential finalists for the award, and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Phil Kessel
FanSided

My first New York Rangers home game in a pandemic

I couldn’t have picked a better time to attend my first New York Rangers game. Despite the tribulation of another COVID-19 riddled season, it’s more than just a 22-8-4 record that makes this team a joy to watch. There’s something about this group that can’t be explained until you watch them in person for the first time.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Ryan Strome Is Playing His Best Hockey As A New York Ranger

Ryan Strome is easily one of the more interesting players I’ve written about, and the progression he’s made as a player is very impressive. At this point of the 2021-22 season he deserves some recognition for his play, and now’s a good time to spill some digital ink. He appeared in 56 games last year, so at the 30 game mark I am fine with making some comparisons with the acknowledgment that a lot can change in the final 48 games.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 33.0 Wrap Up: The wheels have fallen off as Oilers fall 4-1 to New York Rangers

Which team played last night? Final score: 4-1 Rangers. To take you behind the scenes a little bit, the first week of the month is a pretty heavy one at Nation HQ because the first few days/entire week is spent wrapping up the previous month with all kinds of reports and it can make for a couple of long days of staring at spreadsheets. Normally, having an Oilers game to watch after spending the day staring at spreadsheets is a nice way to decompress, but after the way this road has started, I’ll readily admit that I wasn’t exactly fired up to watch this hockey game in the first place. So when the Rangers opened the scoring on a gimme into an empty net, I could almost see my hockey spirit swirling the bowl of a metaphorical toilet. I’ll give everyone a minute to let the visual sink in. Got it? Good. Even though hope will never die, the candle isn’t burning so brightly these days, ya know? Add in that the broadcast team was hitting us with some hard truths and the fact that the Oilers have yet to win a hockey game when trailing at the first intermission and my general mood rivaled that of Sideshow Bob as he smashed his face with rake after rake.
NHL
FanSided

How good are the New York Rangers?

The New York Rangers are sitting at the top of the NHL standings, at least for one day. How good are they? The skeptics still claim that the team has holes that will be exposed as the season goes on. They say that the Rangers have a losing record against playoff teams. They point to a goal differential that is far below the other top teams. They say that the Rangers haven’t played the Hurricanes, Penguins, Blues, Ducks or Wild and have played the Capitals, Islanders, Flyers and Bruins only once.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsn Overdrive#Kaapo Kakko#Ufa#Ltir
Empire Sports Media

New York Rangers: A decision on Ryan Strome is fast approaching

The New York Rangers have been exceeding expectations all season, but the business side of hockey is about to show its ugly self regarding the status of Ryan Strome. Center Ryan Strome has been a stud for the New York Rangers since his arrival to the club following a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Ryan Spooner in November of 2018.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy