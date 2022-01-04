New York Rangers still have roster needs, but no pressure to make a trade

Which team played last night? Final score: 4-1 Rangers. To take you behind the scenes a little bit, the first week of the month is a pretty heavy one at Nation HQ because the first few days/entire week is spent wrapping up the previous month with all kinds of reports and it can make for a couple of long days of staring at spreadsheets. Normally, having an Oilers game to watch after spending the day staring at spreadsheets is a nice way to decompress, but after the way this road has started, I’ll readily admit that I wasn’t exactly fired up to watch this hockey game in the first place. So when the Rangers opened the scoring on a gimme into an empty net, I could almost see my hockey spirit swirling the bowl of a metaphorical toilet. I’ll give everyone a minute to let the visual sink in. Got it? Good. Even though hope will never die, the candle isn’t burning so brightly these days, ya know? Add in that the broadcast team was hitting us with some hard truths and the fact that the Oilers have yet to win a hockey game when trailing at the first intermission and my general mood rivaled that of Sideshow Bob as he smashed his face with rake after rake.

