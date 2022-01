During Monday night’s episode of RAW, it was announced that a big Mixed Tag Match has now been signed for the Royal Rumble. As many fans expected to see after WWE Day 1, the company announced that Edge will be teaming up with his wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, to go up against The Miz and his wife Maryse at the Royal Rumble. Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, which also saw both Maryse and Phoenix get involved in the match to set up this encounter for the Royal Rumble.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO