Bears fans react to report that Jim Harbaugh is considering return to NFL

The Chicago Bears are about to wrap up what’s been a disappointing 2021 season, where head coach Matt Nagy is expected to be fired. Which means there’s been plenty of coaching speculation that will carry over into the next few weeks.

One name that’s been mentioned in conjunction with the Bears in the past is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. According to one ESPN analyst, the Bears would be Harbaugh’s “dream job.”

Now, a new report has surfaced from The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman that Harbaugh is tempted to make a return to the NFL. Chicago was mentioned as one of two teams that would make sense for Harbaugh, with the Las Vegas Raiders being the other.

Interesting that the Bears are about to have a head coach opening…

As you can imagine, Twitter is having fun with this report that Harbaugh is considering a return to the NFL. Especially given a similar report seems to surface every year.

But Bears fans, for the most part, are intrigued by the idea of Harbaugh as the team’s next head coach.