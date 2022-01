You can currently score great savings on several gaming laptops and some gaming peripherals at Best Buy and Amazon. First up, we find that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus sees a $350 discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $1,200. This device features a 14-inch Full HD display and great looks. It packs AMD’s Ryzen 9 5000 series processor that is great for power users, and it excels at multitasking and multimedia creation, so running games will be awesome. You also get 16GB RAM that is more than enough for demanding applications and the latest games, and if you match this with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, you get a powerful and efficient laptop that will let you play at max settings. And don’t worry about storage space, as this baby comes packed with a 1TB SSD.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO