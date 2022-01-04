ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Phones Will Stop Working Today

By tanner
country1037fm.com
 2 days ago

Hate to admit it, but I had mine much longer than most people. CNN says classic Blackberry phones will stop working today....

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Kait 8

Will your cell phone work in the new year?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major cell phone companies will be shutting down their third generation or 3G networks in 2022, potentially making your cell phone useless. Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work. “It’s been coming, no secret. What is no secret is by the...
KPLC TV

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era. If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday. The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.
TechCrunch

BlackBerry phones once ruled the world, then the world changed

As TechCrunch reported this morning, BlackBerry is shutting down its remaining services, and users running BlackBerry devices with BlackBerry OS 7.1 and BlackBerry 10 — and you have to wonder just how many there were left — will no longer have access to data or even the once famous BlackBerry messaging service, among other things. It’s all getting shut off tomorrow.
AFP

'End-of-life': Old BlackBerries no longer work from Tuesday

Nostalgic for those mobile phones with a physical keyboard? Brace yourself, because as of Tuesday many models of the once-indispensable BlackBerry devices will no longer work. The Canadian company has decided to pull the plug on new updates of its operating system, meaning most BlackBerries that became synonymous with the emerging mobile digital culture of recent decades -- and were embraced by politicians and business executives -- will not operate correctly after January 4. "As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 (emergency) functionality," the company said on its website last month. The "end-of-life" (EOL) move, as Blackberry called it, impacts BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions.
96.1 The Eagle

It’s the End of Life for Certain Cell Phones on January 4

It won't be a very happy New Year for some cell phone users. It's the end of life for certain devices on January 4. Blackberry devices will no longer reliably function, "including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality, the company announced. BlackBerry is focused on providing intelligent security...
CBS News

BlackBerry pulls the plug on its pioneering mobile phone

Service on BlackBerry cellphones — once the preferred mobile device for Wall Street, Capitol Hill and the media — shut down for good on Tuesday, closing the door on a piece of technology that helped usher in a revolution in communications. BlackBerry announced in September 2020 that it...
The Independent

BlackBerry phones to stop working as company finally pulls plug

BlackBerry phones, once the height of mobile devices, are finally being shut off.The company announced that services for the older devices will be brought to an end on 4 January. At that point, they will “no longer reliably function”, BlackBerry said, and will be unable to get data, texts or make phone calls, including to emergency numbers.It is just the latest in a series of endings for the once equally beloved and hated name, which helped drive the mobile revolution and was at the forefront of business and technology. While the BlackBerry has been declared dead a number of...
makeuseof.com

Why Your BlackBerry OS Device No Longer Works

BlackBerry phones famously broke new ground at the helm of the professional mobile movement. Now, in an ironic twist of fate, the company has retired the original suite of BlackBerry software for good. This development has been framed as a security measure, a re-branding effort that many view as one...
Mental_Floss

Your Old BlackBerry Phone Is About to Stop Working Forever

In September 2020, BlackBerry announced that the days of its classic devices were numbered. Come January 4, 2022, BlackBerry operating systems 7.1 and earlier, BlackBerry 10, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier would all stop working—meaning that any electronics that use those systems would pretty much stop working, too. No phone calls, no SMS texts, no data usage, and so on. Not even 911 calls would get through.
