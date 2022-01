Rudy Gobert is a 3-time Defensive Player of The Year but the Jazz big man often gets called out when the team have a poor game defensively. Following the loss against the Golden State Warriors last week, the Jazz again failed to control the Warriors offense, who put up 123 points over the course of the game shooting over 53% from the field as well as from three-point range.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO