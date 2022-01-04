COVID surge shuts down restaurants yet again

McDonald’s vegan McPlant burger is now available in all branches across the UK and Ireland, the fast food giant has announced.The nationwide rollout of the new menu item comes after a successful trial in 250 McDonald’s restaurants last year.The McPlant, which took more than three years to develop, features a patty developed by Beyond Meat and a vegan cheese slice based on pea protein, as well as vegan sauce, vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.According to McDonald’s the burger has “already proved hugely successful with customers” and will be available on the high street, in...

