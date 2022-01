The Canadian dollar is trading slightly above the 1.27 line in the European session. Looking at today’s schedule, Canada Building Permits for November is expected to accelerate to 2.3%, up from 1.3% a month earlier. In the US, a flurry of job reports kicks off with the ADP Employment report, which is forecast to slow to 400 thousand in December, down from 534 thousand in November. Interestingly, the highlight of the week, nonfarm payrolls, has an identical estimate. Investors will also be all ears as the FOMC releases the minutes of the December policy meeting.

