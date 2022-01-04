Tye Sheridan On ‘The Tender Bar’ And How He Bonded With Ben Affleck And George Clooney

Elkhart, Texas, is a town of roughly 1,300 people that sits about 10 miles down the highway from the relative metropolis of Palestine (pop. 17,989). This is 100 miles due East of Waco, deep into what Tye Sheridan, who has quickly become Elkhart’s most famous export, calls the state’s “piney region.” “Texas is a lot of things,” Sheridan, 25, says while stirring an iced coffee in the tony restaurant attached to a Beverly Hills hotel. “I-35 runs pretty much through the middle of the state: through Dallas, down into Waco, into Austin, all the way to San Antonio. I think anywhere west of I-35 looks like the West, and East Texas feels much more like the South.” And so it’s fitting that while the state’s arid western half conjures frontiersmen and bandits—the itinerant and fleeting—the ancestors on Sheridan’s father’s side, going back at least six generations, were born, raised, and buried within 30 miles of Elkhart. The major industry, he says, is timber.

