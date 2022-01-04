Diet Cig cancel winter tour

At the start of another uncomfortable new year, kicking off your 2022 concert-going with a rock and roll survivor might make for a good omen and you’re in luck because Tommy Stinson‘s winter tour kicks off in D.C. on Jan. 5 at Pearl Street Warehouse. Stinson, the bassist from the greatest bar band ever to not be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (The Replacements—they were nominated in 2013 but never inducted) and the bassist for the greatest hard rock band to feature Buckethead (Guns N’ Roses), is more than the ‘Mats and GNR. His solo records, and Bash & Pop-fronted albums, have way more in common with Big Star and Matthew Sweet than his calling cards. His most recent solo album, One Man Mutiny, has some Jon Brion-like production flourish on tracks “Come to Hide,” and the shimmery, California singer-songwriter influence is heard on “All This Way for Nothing.” It’s a record steeped in pop punk history (think more Cheap Trick, less Fall Out Boy) made for adults who never stopped buying vinyl. It seems obligatory to mention The Replacements and Guns N’ Roses because every show listing, artist bio, and tour poster does. Which is fine, it gets people in the door, but it’s not exactly reflective of the music. Stinson’s work isn’t as unpredictable as The Replacements and features a fraction of the bombast of Guns N’ Roses. He’s a rock and roll lifer, delivering comfortable and consistent rock songs in three-and-a-half minute bursts. And maybe that’s what we all need at the start of the third year of pandemic. Tommy Stinson plays at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl St. SW. pearlstreetwarehouse.com. $30–$100. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO