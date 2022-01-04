ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Diet Cig cancel winter tour

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiet Cig have cancelled their winter tour dates that were set to begin later this month. The band announced this in a statement on their Instagram page that reads in part,. "genuinely so sad to announce that our winter tour dates are canceled...

Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Portrayal of Guilt announce spring tour

Portrayal of Guilt have announced American tour dates for this spring. World Peace will be joining them on all dates. Portrayal of Guilt released their albums We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Turnstile performs on Tiny Desk

Hardcore punks Turnstile records a session with NPR Tiny Desk recently. The video is not live on Youtube. The band performed 7 tracks from their latest Glow On . See below to watch the performance. Set List ,br>"ENDLESS" "UNDERWATER BOI" "BLACKOUT" "DON'T PLAY" "MYSTERY" "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)" "ALIEN LOVE...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Best of 2021

"Thank you for letting me see myself... I want to thank you for letting me be myself" I start with quote from "TLC" by Turnstile. Something about this line resonates in the ongoing conversations in making myself a better human. As I reflect in 2021, I had to acknowledge the mess known as 2021 and how it impacted who I am as a person. I spent the year trying to keep the PMA and just gravitate to things that sparked joy. I found a new appreciation for the state of New York, celebrated a milestone anniversary with my favorite human, saw some baseball games (#LGM) and saw some friends safely. Things are still strange out here but I am grateful for having such good people in my life that have been there for me this year and I am fortunate to have seen some of my favorite bands do their thing again. As we close this out, I hope all is decent in the world in 2022, I want to be able to hug my friends again. We need to take care of each other to get out of this together.
ENTERTAINMENT
mxdwn.com

Eyehategod And Capra Announce Co-Headlining Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Metal bands Eyehategod and Capra have announced a new mini tour together for February 2022. The New Orleans natives will play 4 shows in Louisiana and Texas from February 24 to February 27. Eyehategod recently returned to the music scene in 2020 after a 6 year haitus. Their song “High...
ROCK MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Social Cig & Jacob Slade – “I Swear It Evolves”

Indie rockers Social Cig and Jacob Slade teamed up for a single to close out their mutually-fruitful years of output. Parker Schultz sings about life’s transitional hurdles; it can be weird and uncomfortable at first when people move around and you get older, but evolving doesn’t mean dissolving, which he drives home as the point here. It’s a coming-of-age song where the story doesn’t end; only chapters do. We look forward to watching what Social Cig and Jacob Slade do in 2022.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Crass release CD remix compilation

In 2019, Crass (via One Little Independent Records) invited fans to remix indivudal tracks from the classic Feeding of the 5000 album in celebration of The Crassical Collection . Over 200 remixes were submitted. Crass' Penny Rimbaud and Steve Ignorant have taken 40 of those remixes and made a remix compilation. It's called Normal Never Was - Revelations and it's out January 21. You can hear the lead remix single below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir release split EP

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir have released a new split EP. The EP features two new songs by each band and is available digitally now. Physical copies will be out mid-2022 via Don Giovanni Records. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. The Homeless Gospel Choir released their live album This Is A Protest Song in 2021 and their album This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. Check out the split below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Young Guv releases “It's Only Dancin'”

Young Guv has released a new song. The song is called "It's Only Dancin'" and is off GUV III that will be out March 11 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Pendragon cancel all 2022 tour dates

Pendragon have announced the have cancelled all touring plans for 2022, faced with continued uncertainty due o the Covid pandemic. The move highlights the problems man y b ands face when trying to organise touring schedules that rely on everything fitting together, and where one or two cancellations can cause serious issues for bands.
ENTERTAINMENT
Punknews.org

Chris Farren announces March shows

Chris Farren has announced American shows for this March. Suzie True and Teenage Halloween will be opening on select dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 7. Chris Farren released his album Born Hot in 2019. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 04Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/Suzie True)
MUSIC
beintheloopchicago.com

Raven Theatre Cancels Winter Production of BEAUTIFUL THING

CHICAGO (January 5, 2022) – Raven Theatre today announced it will cancel its upcoming production of Beautiful Thing due to the current surge of the Omicron variant. The production, written by Jonathan Harvey and directed by Mikael Burke, was slated to runFebruary 9 – March 27, 2022 on Raven’s East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
1051thebounce.com

15 Frighteningly Fun Scream Themed Finds

SHOPPING
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Tommy Stinson Kicks Off Winter Tour Tonight in D.C.

At the start of another uncomfortable new year, kicking off your 2022 concert-going with a rock and roll survivor might make for a good omen and you’re in luck because Tommy Stinson‘s winter tour kicks off in D.C. on Jan. 5 at Pearl Street Warehouse. Stinson, the bassist from the greatest bar band ever to not be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (The Replacements—they were nominated in 2013 but never inducted) and the bassist for the greatest hard rock band to feature Buckethead (Guns N’ Roses), is more than the ‘Mats and GNR. His solo records, and Bash & Pop-fronted albums, have way more in common with Big Star and Matthew Sweet than his calling cards. His most recent solo album, One Man Mutiny, has some Jon Brion-like production flourish on tracks “Come to Hide,” and the shimmery, California singer-songwriter influence is heard on “All This Way for Nothing.” It’s a record steeped in pop punk history (think more Cheap Trick, less Fall Out Boy) made for adults who never stopped buying vinyl. It seems obligatory to mention The Replacements and Guns N’ Roses because every show listing, artist bio, and tour poster does. Which is fine, it gets people in the door, but it’s not exactly reflective of the music. Stinson’s work isn’t as unpredictable as The Replacements and features a fraction of the bombast of Guns N’ Roses. He’s a rock and roll lifer, delivering comfortable and consistent rock songs in three-and-a-half minute bursts. And maybe that’s what we all need at the start of the third year of pandemic. Tommy Stinson plays at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl St. SW. pearlstreetwarehouse.com. $30–$100. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required.
MUSIC
Spin

Robert Finley Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Robert Finley will be hitting the road for a 19-date winter tour in support of his most recent record, Sharecropper’s Son. Kicking off on January 19 in Cleveland, Finley will embark throughout the U.S. until the end of February, closing in Millersville, Pennsylvania. Finley is set to support Low Cut Connie in January and Foxy Shazam in February, and he will headline his own shows in St. Louis, Madison, Chapel Hill, Providence, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
MUSIC
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

