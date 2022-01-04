ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts and Field for Kapalua

By Morning Read Staff
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qfmyz_0dcrgdFs00
Joaquin Niemann plays the 2021 Tournament of Champions. He finished second to Harris English. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

The first PGA Tour event of the year is the Sentry Tournament of Champions, set for this week at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. It's a no-cut tournament with 38 players in the field.

Harris English is the defending champion. The winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will earn $1.476 million from the total purse of $8.2 million.

The winners-only event has been around since 1953, when Al Besselink won by a shot at the Desert Inn Country Club in Las Vegas — the site now occupied by the Wynn Golf Club. It was played at the Desert Inn from 1953 to 1966 before moving to the Stardust Country Club in 1967 and 1968. From there, the event was played at La Costa in Carlsbad, California, from 1969 to 1998. It's been played at Kapalua ever since.

Here's the TV and streaming schedule (all times Eastern):

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: TV, Streaming Schedule

  • Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6-7: 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Jan. 8: 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday Jan. 9 4 to 6 p.m. on NBC and 6 to 8 p.m on Golf Channel

The event will stream on Golf Channel and on ESPN+

Here are the position-by-position payouts:

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts

1. $1,476,000.00

2. $810,000.00

3. $515,000.00

4. $400,000.00

5. $335,000.00

6. $278,000.00

7. $245,000.00

8. $225,000.00

9. $210,000.00

10. $195,000.00

11. $181,000.00

12. $170,000.00

13. $160,000.00

14. $150,000.00

15. $140,000.00

16. $133,000.00

17. $130,000.00

18. $127,000.00

19. $124,000.00

20. $122,000.00

21. $120,000.00

22. $118,000.00

23. $116,000.00

24. $115,000.00

25. $114,000.00

26. $113,000.00

27. $112,000.00

28. $111,000.00

29. $110,000.00

30. $109,000.00

31. $108,000.00

32. $107,000.00

33. $106,000.00

34. $105,000.00

35. $104,000.00

36. $103,000.00

37. $102,000.00

38. $101,000.00

39. $100,000.00

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Field

Here is the field:

Ancer, Abraham

Berger, Daniel

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron — WD

Cink, Stewart

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

DeChambeau, Bryson

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Herbert, Lucas

Higgo, Garrick

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Jones, Matt

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Matsuyama, Hideki

Mickelson, Phil

Morikawa, Collin

Na, Kevin

Power, Seamus

Rahm, Jon

Reed, Patrick

Schauffele, Xander

Smith, Cameron

Spieth, Jordan

Thomas, Justin

van Rooyen, Erik

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, holiday weekend with girlfriend

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were pictured by Daily Mail at LAX airport on Sunday after ad holiday weekend. The golf icon, 46, donned a black hooded sweatshirt that read 'Straight outta Ice Bath' with a white ball cap with sunglasses resting on top at the travel hub. Woods,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Poor golfer has an ABSOLUTE MARE on the edge of the bunker

We've all endured our struggles on the golf course at some point in time, so we probably shouldn't laugh at the following clip as know how painful it feels. But sorry, we couldn't help but stifle a laugh at the following viral clip. A video of a golfer having an...
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

The Tour’s Tropical Temptations

When most golfers fantasize about their ideal winter getaway, the picture painted usually involves lush foliage, tall palm trees, gentle breezes, alluring beaches and a massive blue body of water. PGA Tour players are no different. From October to March, the Tour stops at seven tropical destinations, in six different...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Glover
Person
La Costa
CBS Sports

PGA DFS, Sentry Tournament of Champions 2022: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, lineups

PGA DFS players entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Justin Thomas or Jon Rahm is a great way to guarantee production, but each player comes with a hefty price tag on both sites. Rahm enters this week's event as the No. 1 ranked player in the world and he's finished inside the top-10 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Thomas, meanwhile, has won this event twice in his career, the most recent being in 2020.
GOLF
The 562

Century Club Provides Funds for CIF Championship Rings

High school coaches spend countless hours over the course of a season trying to prepare their teams for success. If they’re lucky, they’ll start their offseason designing and ordering championship rings for their players. Here in Long Beach, a number of coaches got the chance to discuss jewelry...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentry#Pga Tour#The Wynn Golf Club#The Stardust Country Club#Eastern#Streaming Schedule#Golf Channel#Nbc#Espn
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Stanford, Cal Basketball Programs Postpone Upcoming Games

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Officials from both Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley officials announced Wednesday that their basketball programs needed to postpone games this week. The Cal Women’s Basketball team announced early Wednesday that its Pac-12 home opener against Oregon State, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed. Listing the reason as “health and safety protocols within the Oregon State program,” the teams did not provide new dates for the game. The Cal Bears still expect to play Oregon University on Sunday. Stanford Men’s Basketball also announced that their game against USC, scheduled for Saturday in Palo Alto, was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program. The announcement came three days after Stanford announced that their game against UCLA, scheduled Thursday, was also postponed. Neither game has been rescheduled. Stanford already instituted new rules to stave off the surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the omicron variant. Included in the rules was a ban on indoor events and requiring social-distancing for outdoor events.
STANFORD, CA
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
536
Followers
125
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy