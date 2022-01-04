2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts and Field for Kapalua
The first PGA Tour event of the year is the Sentry Tournament of Champions, set for this week at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. It's a no-cut tournament with 38 players in the field.
Harris English is the defending champion. The winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will earn $1.476 million from the total purse of $8.2 million.
The winners-only event has been around since 1953, when Al Besselink won by a shot at the Desert Inn Country Club in Las Vegas — the site now occupied by the Wynn Golf Club. It was played at the Desert Inn from 1953 to 1966 before moving to the Stardust Country Club in 1967 and 1968. From there, the event was played at La Costa in Carlsbad, California, from 1969 to 1998. It's been played at Kapalua ever since.
Here's the TV and streaming schedule (all times Eastern):
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: TV, Streaming Schedule
- Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6-7: 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Saturday, Jan. 8: 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Sunday Jan. 9 4 to 6 p.m. on NBC and 6 to 8 p.m on Golf Channel
The event will stream on Golf Channel and on ESPN+
Here are the position-by-position payouts:
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts
1. $1,476,000.00
2. $810,000.00
3. $515,000.00
4. $400,000.00
5. $335,000.00
6. $278,000.00
7. $245,000.00
8. $225,000.00
9. $210,000.00
10. $195,000.00
11. $181,000.00
12. $170,000.00
13. $160,000.00
14. $150,000.00
15. $140,000.00
16. $133,000.00
17. $130,000.00
18. $127,000.00
19. $124,000.00
20. $122,000.00
21. $120,000.00
22. $118,000.00
23. $116,000.00
24. $115,000.00
25. $114,000.00
26. $113,000.00
27. $112,000.00
28. $111,000.00
29. $110,000.00
30. $109,000.00
31. $108,000.00
32. $107,000.00
33. $106,000.00
34. $105,000.00
35. $104,000.00
36. $103,000.00
37. $102,000.00
38. $101,000.00
39. $100,000.00
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Field
Here is the field:
Ancer, Abraham
Berger, Daniel
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Champ, Cameron — WD
Cink, Stewart
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
DeChambeau, Bryson
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Herbert, Lucas
Higgo, Garrick
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Jones, Matt
Kim, Si Woo
Kisner, Kevin
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Matsuyama, Hideki
Mickelson, Phil
Morikawa, Collin
Na, Kevin
Power, Seamus
Rahm, Jon
Reed, Patrick
Schauffele, Xander
Smith, Cameron
Spieth, Jordan
Thomas, Justin
van Rooyen, Erik
