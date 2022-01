December 27, 2021 - With the Christmas holiday officially over and the new year rapidly approaching, those looking to safely dispose of their old trees can now drop them off at the Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste. The Solid Waste facility is located at 3095 114th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. The City of St. Petersburg is hosting a citywide Christmas tree collection event on Jan. 8. Residents must place the tree out for collection before 7 a.m. in the same spot their trash is collected. Additionally, residents can drop their trees off at one of the city’s Brush Sites. For more information, visit stpete.org/brushsites. Collected trees are recycled into mulch.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO