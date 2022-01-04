ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Calls Out Washington Football Team for ‘Near-Tragic’ Rail Collapse

By Andrew Oliveros
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago

After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team, a railing holding back fans collapsed adjacent to the Eagles tunnel, as quarterback Jalen Hurts passed by. ESPN reported on Monday that fans of the incident were denied on-site medical evaluation after the fall.

And now Hurts has questions of his own for the WFT …

Hurts calls the incident “near-tragic, “dangerous@ and a “shock.”

The media reports include quotes from fans.

"They didn't ask if anyone was hurt," said Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey. "The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field."

Washington released a statement on Sunday evening about the rail incident:

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation." said the statement.

Is Washington Coach Rivera Still The Right Fit?

After two lackluster seasons in Washington, Ron Rivera's optimism may be misplaced

6 hours ago

Washington Ex Coach Jay Gruden Speaks Out: ‘Should’ve Kept ‘Redskins' Name'

Locked On Washington Football Team: A new name for the Washington Football Team is coming in early February!

7 hours ago

At Stake in Washington's Final Game? Individual Milestones

Some players have milestones within reach, even as the team closes the book on a disappointing 2021 season

9 hours ago

Mike Naimoli, a 26-year old fan from Sicklerville, New Jersey, called the statement completely incorrect and that he, too, was told to "get the F off the field."

"[The on-field staff] quickly grabbed us away from Jalen and shooed us up into the stands," Naimoli said.

The WFT said in its statement that it was "very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured." Naimoli said that he began to experience neck/arm pain and a tingling sensation in his hand after the fall.

He said he went to Inspira Medical Center in Mullica, New Jersey, Sunday evening, and was fitted with a neck brace as he waited in the emergency room. On Monday morning documents showed Naimoli was diagnosed with a cervical strain, a head injury, and elbow/knee contusions.

"If the Washington Football Team wants to come out and say that the area is restricted, there was no documentation at all," Naimoli said. "The one security guard that was right in front of that area swept us in there and was like, 'Ok, go over to the tunnel.'"

Washington's final home game was against the Eagles, as the team plays at the New York Giants this Sunday for its season-ender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzSEF_0dcrduuM00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Washington Coach#Wft#Inspira Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy