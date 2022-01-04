Washington LISTEN: WFT Makes Some Roster Moves; Offense Struggles After Early Explosion

The Washington Football Team's playoff hopes ended on a sour note Sunday in a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

What made the loss that much was was the team's multiple-score lead in the first half. The offense looked hot, scoring on all four drives and heading into the locker room with a 16-7 advantage.

However, for the final 30 minutes, the script flipped.

Washington failed to score on any of its four drives and racked up just 89 yards, ending the game and team's playoff hopes on a Taylor Heinicke interception to hand the Eagles a 20-16 win.

Even without running back Antonio Gibson, who landed on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week, rookie Jaret Patterson started off strong and scored the team's lone touchdown of the game on the opening drive.

The offense lost its balance in the second half and Patterson lost his effectiveness, struggling to gain much yardage on first down and forcing the offense into long second and third down plays, which ultimately led to punts.

Had Gibson played or had the team given Patterson more chances, there's a universe in which Washington wins and has an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs next week.

However, the offense couldn't get it done, which will lead to a long offseason that puts Heinicke's quarterback role up for debate.

No, the Tuesday roster moves for the Washington Football Team don’t change any of that, though punter Tress Way is back from COVID (meaning punter Ryan Winslow is cut) … and wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden has been signed back to the practice squad …

And this: QB Kyle Shurmur moved off the COVID list (good) but was then cut (bad), meaning Garrett Gilbert gets to hang around for awhile.

Again, that doesn’t fix all the things suddenly broken …

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discusses Washington's loss to the Eagles and react to the team being eliminated from playoff contention.

They talk about the success Washington had in the first half and how the unit struggled in the second half.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.