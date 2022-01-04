ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington LISTEN: WFT Makes Some Roster Moves; Offense Struggles After Early Explosion

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUeou_0dcrdlD300

The Washington Football Team's playoff hopes ended on a sour note Sunday in a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

What made the loss that much was was the team's multiple-score lead in the first half. The offense looked hot, scoring on all four drives and heading into the locker room with a 16-7 advantage.

However, for the final 30 minutes, the script flipped.

Washington failed to score on any of its four drives and racked up just 89 yards, ending the game and team's playoff hopes on a Taylor Heinicke interception to hand the Eagles a 20-16 win.

Even without running back Antonio Gibson, who landed on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week, rookie Jaret Patterson started off strong and scored the team's lone touchdown of the game on the opening drive.

The offense lost its balance in the second half and Patterson lost his effectiveness, struggling to gain much yardage on first down and forcing the offense into long second and third down plays, which ultimately led to punts.

Had Gibson played or had the team given Patterson more chances, there's a universe in which Washington wins and has an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs next week.

Washington Vet Shares ‘Friggin’ COVID Experience

Here's an inside look into Washington punter Tress Way's experience with COVID-19 and watching the Eagles game from home

11 hours ago

Washington Extends Key O-Lineman With 3-Year Contract

Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

12 hours ago

Is Washington Coach Rivera Still The Right Fit?

After two lackluster seasons in Washington, Ron Rivera's optimism may be misplaced

18 hours ago

However, the offense couldn't get it done, which will lead to a long offseason that puts Heinicke's quarterback role up for debate.

No, the Tuesday roster moves for the Washington Football Team don’t change any of that, though punter Tress Way is back from COVID (meaning punter Ryan Winslow is cut) … and wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden has been signed back to the practice squad …

And this: QB Kyle Shurmur moved off the COVID list (good) but was then cut (bad), meaning Garrett Gilbert gets to hang around for awhile.

Again, that doesn’t fix all the things suddenly broken …

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discusses Washington's loss to the Eagles and react to the team being eliminated from playoff contention.

They talk about the success Washington had in the first half and how the unit struggled in the second half.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jaret Patterson
Person
Chris Russell
Person
Tress Way
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nfl#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Washington Vet Shares#Wft#Covid
sportstalkline.com

WFT Brings Personal Benches to Eagles Game After Cowboys Brought Theirs to Washington

One week after the Dallas Cowboys had customized-made benches shipped to FedEx Field, the Washington Soccer Team of workers is following their lead for Tuesday's sport. The Soccer Team of workers had heated benches shipped to Lincoln Financial Field to use in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cody Winstead @CodyWins25.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy