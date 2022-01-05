ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki: 'Coaching Is the Last Thing I Want to Do'

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

Dirk Nowitzki is a Dallas Mavericks legend, but don't expect to see him on the sidelines for them or any other team in a coaching role. "Coaching is the last thing I want to do,"...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Sports Focus

Dirk Nowitzki’s best playoff series: Destroying Garnett

With the Dallas Mavericks set to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey on January 5th, the time seems right to look back on some of Dirk’s greatest playoff moments. When people discuss one MVP caliber player dominating another MVP caliber player at their position, Hakeem Olajuwon’s destruction of David Robinson in 1995 is the most common example.
NBA
92.9 NIN

Dallas Mavericks Retiring Dirk’s 41 Jersey Tonight

The Mavericks legend will be adding another honor to his already legendary career. If you had to make a Mount Rushmore for the faces of the big four sports in Dallas, I think you could have an argument for every team. Except, the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk has meant so much to the Dallas Mavericks throughout his 21 year career, all of which were spent right here in Dallas. By the way, no other player has ever done that in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Nba Finals#Wfaa#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Finals Mvp
DallasBasketball

Dirk Nowitzki Makes Luka Doncic an Offer the Dallas Mavs Cannot Refuse

Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals ‘nerdy stuff’ he learned from Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki

Former Dallas Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is set to have his jersey retired ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. One of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen, Nowitzki paved the way for shooting big men by redefining what a power forward’s job description is. Along the way, he captivated aspiring three-point shooters, such as Warriors star Stephen Curry. Curry was asked about Nowitzki and laughed at the moment the two shared on the court during the 2015 All-Star game, when Curry threw up an alley-oop lob to Nowitzki, who slammed it home. However, above all, Curry thinks of the “nerdy stuff” he learned from the Mavs legend.
NBA
Yardbarker

Who is Dallas' GOAT: The Cowboys - Or Mavs Dirk Nowitzki?

All you need to verify the greatness of Dirk Werner Nowitzki will be on display Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. In what we’ll see. And what we won't. On a night every 13-year-old dribbler dreams of, but only a handful of 43-year-olds get to experience, Dirk will reluctantly absorb the amped-up adulation from adoring fans via sheepish nods and subtle hand waves. He'll gaze up - maybe even with a hint of a tear - at his No. 41 retired to the rafters. He'll then take his Hall-of-Fame career and freshly minted Dallas Mavericks' immortality and quietly go home.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

‘Hate to Love’: Dwyane Wade Reveals New Respect for Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki

If there was a ‘Mount Rushmore’ of most-hated professional athletes in Dallas, surely Miami’s Dallas Mavericks nemesis Dwyane Wade would be one of the four heads etched in stone. However, even the fiercest of rivals are capable of showing respect for each other when the curtains of...
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Gives Update on Quad Injury Suffered Against Mavericks

In Wednesday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered what looked like a quad contusion. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that was indeed the case, and said the team will consider resting Steph for Thursday's back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Benzinga

Dallas Mavericks New NFTs To Honor Dirk Nowitzki Retirement Night: How You Can Get Free NFTs

The Dallas Mavericks are honoring one of the greatest NBA players of the last 20 years with the jersey retirement of Dirk Nowitzki. What Happened: Nowitzki, who retired in 2019, will see his #41 jersey retired by the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday. Nowitzki ranks sixth in NBA career points at 31,560 and was a 14 time All-Star. Nowitzki is also the only NBA player to play 21 seasons for the same team.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“That’s special”: Dirk Nowitzki gets honest about relationship with Mavericks fans ahead of jersey retirement

Dirk Nowitzki regarded as the greatest Dallas player ever is now getting his jersey retired from the franchise. The Mavericks announced that the ceremony would take place today following the match of the Dallas against the Golden State Warriors. Nowitzki has proved his undoubted loyalty to the franchise as the player never shared his spot with any other team in the league. From the start of his career, Nowitzki has shown his dedication and commitment to his only franchise Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Reuters

Mavericks retire Dirk Nowitzki's number, crush Warriors

Luka Doncic went for a game-high 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks dominated the visiting Golden State Warriors from both the 3-point and free-throw lines Wednesday in a 99-82 victory on a night when the hosts retired Dirk Nowitzki’s number. Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 31...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy