Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki: 'Coaching Is the Last Thing I Want to Do'

Former Dallas Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is set to have his jersey retired ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. One of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen, Nowitzki paved the way for shooting big men by redefining what a power forward’s job description is. Along the way, he captivated aspiring three-point shooters, such as Warriors star Stephen Curry. Curry was asked about Nowitzki and laughed at the moment the two shared on the court during the 2015 All-Star game, when Curry threw up an alley-oop lob to Nowitzki, who slammed it home. However, above all, Curry thinks of the “nerdy stuff” he learned from the Mavs legend.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO