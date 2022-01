Joan Didion, an admired writer and dissecter of America, died last week at the age of 87. Revered especially for her literary journalism on topics from California's counterculture to writing itself compiled in collections like Slouching Towards Bethlehem and The White Album,​ she also wrote novels such as Play It As It Lays and memoirs, including the acclaimed The Year of Magical Thinking, a reflection on her grief after the death of her husband, John Gregory Dunne. She inspired countless journalists with her version of "New Journalism," a style of personal, literary nonfiction pioneered by Didion, Tom Wolfe, and others in the 1960s.

