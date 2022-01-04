ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound home left significantly damaged after fire

By L P Phillips
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

A home in Flower Mound was left with significant damage after a fire broke out this afternoon.

The fire was discovered at around 2:00 p.m. in a three-story house on the north side of Grapevine Lake off Deer Path drive. Homes in this area are typically around eight to 10-thousand square feet.

Neighbor John Koch says smoke was pouring out of the eves when flames began to show.

"I saw some flames coming out [of] the roof on the right-hand side of the house," Koch said. "And then something happened inside, the front doors blew off and a big puff of smoke came out the front door, sort of scared everybody."

The Flower Mound Fire Department says nobody was home at the time so there were no injuries. The fire marshal has not zeroed in on the cause.

