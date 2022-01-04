Ducey's Tennis Best Bets for Jan. 4

Naomi Osaka said her main target for 2022 is to feel like she is “having fun” on the court following her winning return to action at the Melbourne Summer Set.Playing her first match in four months, Osaka beat Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open warm-up tournament.The four-time grand slam winner, the reigning Australian Open champion, took a break from playing after losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of September’s US Open.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at the Melbourne Summer Set.#MelbourneTennis pic.twitter.com/WLA0lr1p8X— #AusOpen...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO