ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 129.90; (P) 130.45; (R1) 130.87; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral as it retreated after hitting 130.99. Some consolidations could be seen but further rally is expected as long as...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

GBP/USD bulls aim to break above the key psychological level of 1.36 despite a hawkish Fed. EUR/GBP falls to critical support at the lower bound of the descending triangle formation. GBP/JPY eager to break above October highs in an effort to claim 160. The British Pound has held onto recent...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Bumpy: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

AUD/USD – Bearish. The Australian Dollar started off the New Year on a sour note against the US Dollar, with AUD/USD breaking under a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern on the daily chart below. This may open the door to resuming the downtrend from late October through November. However, prices turned cautiously higher to round off the week. Still, the 50-day Simple Moving Average appears to be holding as key resistance, maintaining the broader downside focus that was seen throughout last year.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD dipped notably last week but stayed above 0.7081 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.7081 support will indicate that corrective rebound from 0.6992 has completed with three waves up to 0.7277, after hitting 55 day EMA. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 0.6991/2 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 0.8006. On the upside, though, break of 0.7277 will turn bias to the upside to resume the rebound.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9179; (P) 0.9202; (R1) 0.9235;. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains mildly on the upside at this point. Fall from 0.9372 should have completed with three waves down to 0.9101. Further rally would be seen to 0.9293 resistance first. Break will likely resume the choppy rise from 0.8925 through 0.9372 resistance. On the downside, break of 0.9101 will resume the fall from 0.9372 instead.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Eur#Eur Jpy Daily Outlook#Daily Pivots
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Traders May Want to Look to Other Euro Pairs

Data released earlier showed that factory orders for Germany were 3.5% MoM vs 2.1% MoM expected and a higher revised October print to -5.8% MoM. Euro Zone PPI for November was 23.7% YoY vs 22.9% YoY expected and 21.9% YoY in October. Germany’s preliminary Harmonized CPI for December was 5.7% YoY vs 5.7% YoY expected and 6.0% YoY in November. Strong manufacturing data and volatile inflation data should point to a volatile EUR/USD. In addition, the US Fed is pointing towards hiking rates sooner rather than later, while the ECB is pointing towards bond buying through September. One would think this would also cause more movement in the pair.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The market continues to trade without a clear direction and, at the time of writing this analysis, the single European currency is on the verge of testing the support zone at 1.1278, and a possible breach of this level could give the bears the necessary incentive to test the key support at 1.1236. On the other hand, if the trade stays above 1.1278, then it is possible that the bulls will try to attack the resistance at 1.1359. Today, investors will expect the monthly non-farm payrolls report for the United States, as well as the unemployment rate (13:30 GMT), and the expected increase in volatility could lead to an end of the consolidation phase and provide a signal for the future direction of the pair.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

On the weekly, prices are on bullish momentum and abiding to our ascending trendline. We see potential for prices to dip from our 1st resistance at 96.391 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension and 161.8% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support at 94.650 in line with 38.6% Fibonacci retracement and 50 5 Fibonacci retracement. RSI is at oversold levels.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1293. Euro's early decline from last Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1386 to 1.1273 (Tue) suggests correction from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has possibly ended there, below 1.1273 would add credence to this view and head towards 1.1223. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1346 shifts...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7201; (P) 0.7237; (R1) 0.7257;. AUD/USD drops sharply today but stays above 0.7081. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, break of 0.7081 support will indicate that corrective rebound from 0.6992 has completed with three waves up to 0.7277, after hitting 55 day EMA. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 0.6991/2 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 0.8006. ON the upside, through, break of 0.7277 will turn bias to the upside to resume the rebound.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Look Lower: Elliott Wave Analysis

Hawkish FED is causing a sharp reversal in the markets, with stocks coming down as US yields rise which makes USD very strong across the board. So we think that volatility is likely going to stay here because of Central banks policy divergences. So one pair that we track closely...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Reaches above 131.00

The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate managed to pass the resistance of the 131.00 mark on Tuesday. However, the following surge was not long, as the rate started to decline, before reaching the 131.50 mark. By the start of Wednesday's European trading hours, the pair had retreated to fluctuate near the 131.00 mark. Although, it appeared that the 131.00 mark did not provide support.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Taking advantage of EUR/USD stability

FX markets have started the New Year backing those currencies with front-loaded tightening cycles. Here Sterling and some of the CE4 currencies have been the strongest performers and been joined by some of the commodity exporters. The next major leg higher in the dollar may have to wait until investors are ready to price Fed Funds rates above 1.50/1.75%.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Breaks Pattern

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD found support in the December 29 low level at 1.1275 and the 1.1280 mark. The following surge passed the resistance of the channel down pattern, which recently guided the pair down. In addition, the technical resistance of the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: AUD/JPY

A bout of risk-taking dragged the safe-haven yen lower across the board. Will the intraweek trend result in AUD/JPY retesting higher areas of interest?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist checked out AUD/USD’s short-term wedge for a potential breakout. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/JPY Hovers Around The 200-Day SMA

EURJPY has been in a back-and-forth movement around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after the bounce off the 127.50 support level around the lower Bollinger band. The price has overcome the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which have just completed a bullish crossover, and the technical indicators are confirming the bullish bias. The RSI is pointing somewhat up in the positive region, while the MACD is strengthening its positive move above its trigger and zero lines.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 50-SMA towards 131.00

EUR/JPY retreats from intraday high, consolidates heaviest daily fall in two weeks. Sustained U-turn from 50-SMA, firmer RSI keep buyers hopeful. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, fortnight-old resistance line test short-term advances. Having witnessed a dull start of 2022, EUR/JPY regains upside momentum, up 0.35% intraday around 130.80 heading into Tuesday’s...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

USD/JPY: An Expected Continuation Of The Trend

Looking at USD/JPY chart, we can see its uptrend for the past week, moving away from its 114.7 support, climbing steadily reconciling along the way its gains. During yesterday’s session, it encountered resistance at the 115.3 price level, where it forced it to retract to 115, but since then it recovered strongly, bouncing back up and breaking through the resistance surging well into 115.77 where it was last found trading. The closest support level is 115.3 and overhead resistance the 115.8.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: USD/JPY Vs DXY, EUR/USD, GBP, AUD

Currency markets begin the week with DXY at 95.67 and a 128 pip drop from November's high at 96.95 and just ahead of vital 97.16. October and November's monthly averages were located from the 5 year at 95.25 to tops at 98.00's and 99.00's. DXY begins January in a 413...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1300, dollar extends gains

EUR/USD slips back to the 1.1300 zone, or new daily lows. The greenback gains on higher US yields across the curve. US Manufacturing PMI eased a tad to 57.7 in December. Further improvement in the US dollar keeps the risk appetite subdued and sends EUR/USD to the area of daily lows around 1.1300 at the beginning of the week.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/JPY Stays Above An Upside Support Line

EUR/JPY traded slightly higher today, after hitting support at the 130.15 level. Overall, the pair remains above the upside support line drawn from the low of Dec. 20, and thus, we would consider the short-term outlook to be positive. That said, to get confident on more advances, we would like...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy