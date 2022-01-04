EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

The market continues to trade without a clear direction and, at the time of writing this analysis, the single European currency is on the verge of testing the support zone at 1.1278, and a possible breach of this level could give the bears the necessary incentive to test the key support at 1.1236. On the other hand, if the trade stays above 1.1278, then it is possible that the bulls will try to attack the resistance at 1.1359. Today, investors will expect the monthly non-farm payrolls report for the United States, as well as the unemployment rate (13:30 GMT), and the expected increase in volatility could lead to an end of the consolidation phase and provide a signal for the future direction of the pair.

