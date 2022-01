Paul Lemmo is a bit anxious heading into the new year as the Sikorsky president awaits a Pentagon decision that could produce thousands of Connecticut jobs for decades. With Sikorsky’s Black Hawk the aerial workhorse of the U.S. military for more than 40 years, the Lockheed Martin subsidiary is competing with Bell to win the contract to replace the storied helicopter with a bigger, faster and more powerful alternative under the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO