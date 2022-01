STATEWIDE — On Dec. 28, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will add an additional 165 COVID-19 associated deaths of Virginia residents who died in another state in 2020 to the COVID-19 data dashboards. In 2020, these 165 previously unknown COVID-19 associated deaths occurred among Virginia residents in another state, and VDH is reporting this information now that it’s available. These deaths occurred throughout the year in 2020 and will be reflected in the dashboard by date of death and date reported.

