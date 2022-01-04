ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson: School districts should decide on masking requirements

By Kim Jarrett
Chicot County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his news press conference he would ask school districts to “affirmatively look at whether a mask requirement is needed in the school.”. The state is setting COVID-19 records with a 25.5% positivity rate over the past seven...

aymag.com

Arkansas Schools List 2021

Little Rock Christian Academy is all about mission fit; the mission of your family and the mission of the school. LRCA is first and foremost a school, here to educate well. Additionally, there is an authentic sense of joy and accomplishment at LRCA that warrants the sacrifices families make. Little Rock Christian is Christ-centered and student-driven. They believe faith and intellect should have the ability to not only grow together but to thrive together.
ARKANSAS STATE
wvik.org

Vaccination May Soon Be Required for Davenport School District Employees

If approved, the rule would go into effect for teachers and other staff next week ( 1/10 ), and they would have to be fully vaccinated by February 4th. Anyone not fully vaccinated would have to provide proof of a negative test every week, and they would have to wear a mask whenever they're indoors, in a vehicle, or other enclosed space.
DAVENPORT, IA
WLWT 5

DeWine on COVID-19 surge and return to class: 'Schools need to require masks'

As Ohio sees its highest hospitalization rates and daily case counts Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is urging schools to impose mask mandates as students head back to class. The governor pleaded with parents and school officials in a press briefing Wednesday after reporting the states highest COVID-19 hospitalization count with more than 5,000 in the hospital with the virus.
EDUCATION
State
Arkansas State
Hays Post

Manhattan reinstates school district-wide mask mandate

Monday night, in a special meeting of the USD 383 Board of Education, board members voted 4-1 to again require masks inside all district facilities. The policy starts Tuesday. District Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade recommended a temporary return to mask requirements in all district facilities. Members of the district’s Medical...
EDUCATION
Person
Asa Hutchinson
klin.com

LPS Not Requiring Face Masks Inside Middle And High School Buildings

Lincoln Public Schools is adjusting face covering protocols a day after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced the indoor mask mandate would be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel says face coverings will be required for all elementary students, staff, visitors, volunteers and families...
LINCOLN, NE
Miami Herald

Masks required for all adults, not students, in Miami-Dade schools beginning Monday

When classes resume Monday following a two-week winter break, all adults, including teachers, entering Miami-Dade schools will be required to wear masks, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Thursday. Students, however, will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks while indoors, he said. Recent legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in...
MIAMI, FL
WJBF

Richmond County Schools return as scheduled, masks required

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems announced Friday, staff and students will return to school following winter break as scheduled and will be required to wear masks. The release from RCSS said, Masks continue to be required for students, staff, and visitors to all Richmond County School System facilities and on school buses, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
#School Buses#Private Schools#School Districts#School Systems
CBS Boston

DESE: Some KN95 Masks Given To Schools Not Tested By MIT, As Baker Said

BOSTON (CBS) — The state now says it has learned that some of the KN95 masks given to Massachusetts school districts were not tested at MIT, as Gov. Charlie Baker had previously said. “The Commonwealth made roughly 6 million masks available to school districts if they choose to use them as part of the supply that they make available to their students and their staff. Those masks were tested by MIT and they were deemed to be about 85% effective,” Baker said Monday. But the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Wednesday that they’ve received an update from the Massachusetts Emergency...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WECT

Pender County Schools decide to keep current mask policy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education unanimously agreed to continue the current mask policy in schools during its meeting Tuesday morning. Back in October, the board voted to make masking optional for Pender County students. Without much discussion, the board decided Tuesday to maintain the current...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale District Shifting 2 Schools To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two schools in the Twin Cities are switching to distance learning later this week. Robbinsdale Area Schools sent a letter to families on Tuesday saying that Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School are shifting to at-home learning due to the number of positive and symptomatic COVID-19 cases. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) posted an image of the letter on social media. Distance learning at the two schools will begin Thursday and last through Jan. 17, district officials say, adding that there are currently no plans to change learning models at other district schools. The district says it will continue to monitor and assess the situation with state and local health officials, adjusting learning models or classroom setups as needed. RELATED: Parents Sending Kids Back To School Amid COVID Surge Nervous About The Weeks Ahead Earlier this week, students across Minnesota returned to the classroom after the holiday break. While no districts have remained closed to switched to distance learning, some parents and educators told WCCO that they think more disruptions are inevitable given the spread of the Omicron variant in the state.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
WSYX ABC6

Ohio hospital leaders encourage schools to consider mask requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Ohio Hospital Association and Ohio Children's Hospital Association are encouraging the state's schools to consider mask requirements as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. The groups shared a letter on Wednesday with Gov. Mike DeWine's administration asking for it to be distributed to...
OHIO STATE

