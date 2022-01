It must be so frustrating for the Pittsburgh Penguins to be on an eight game win streak right now (!) and still be in just fourth place in the Metro. The Blues, on the other hand, have been rewarded for their strong play with a spot at the top of the Central Division. Nashville and Minnesota are all right there, and to be honest, the Colorado Avalanche are in the Blues’ rear-view mirror. They’ve caught up to the Wild in points, and they’ve played five fewer games than the Blues.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO