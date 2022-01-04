ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the Side Quest 'Debt Collector' available within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. You will want to speak to Tomen Calvina III in Fleet Streets to initiate this Side Quest. He will ask that you speak to two of his clients and retrieve their debt money.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Monster Hunter Rise devs are revealing more Sunbreak details next spring

While Monster Hunter Rise isn’t coming to PC until January 22, 2022, we are getting the Sunbreak expansion at the same time as the Nintendo Switch folk to bring some parity to the platform release schedule. The content timeline has been a tad confusing to follow so far, so it’s certainly appreciated.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Reverto, the Mentor - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Reverto, the Mentor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:02 - Cutscene - Navirou grills Reverto about the Plesioth 04:30 - Battle - Purple Ludroth 08:57 - Battle - Cephadrome 14:37 - Cutscene - Reverto reveals the truth about the Plesioth 18:32 - Cutscene - Returning to the Scrivener's Lodge For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Gameplay#Cutscene#Frostbite#Intro
IGN

The Sealed Den (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you the first part of the main story quest The Sealed Den in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 01:20 - Entering Guardian Ratha Woods 02:03 - Battle - Kulu-Ya-Ku 04:06 - Battle - Bnahabra (Blue) 06:34 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:52 - Battle - More Velocidrome 10:39 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 14:28 - Battle - Another Yian-Kut-Ku 17:02 - Battle - Pukei-Pukei 20:59 - Battle - More Velocidrome 22:52 - Approaching Guardian Ratha's Den For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Navirou's Memories - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Navirou's Memories in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 -Battle - Tigrex 10:11 - Cutscene - A Rage-Rayed Mizutsune appears! 11:24 - Battle - Mizutsune 21:44 - Cutscene - Kyle makes a tough call For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unseen Foe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Boss Battle - Khezu 11:54 - Cutscene - Avinia reveals her inspiration 13:57 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Red's Footsteps - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
IGN

Cave Dweller - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Cave Dweller in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:38 - Cutscene - Avinia speaks about naming Frostfang 05:50 - Boss Battle - Barroth 15:20 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about why she left Kuan Village 18:24 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
RECIPES
IGN

Ol' Dede's Words of Wisdom (3/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the last part of the main story quest Ol' Dede's Words of Wisdom in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Boss Battle - Rage-rayed Legiana 10:46 - Cutscene - Meeting Navirou's "fans" 16:45 - Cutscene - Traveling to Lulucion for the first time For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pit Probe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:41 - Cutscene - Ratha senses danger 02:01 - Boss Battle - Seltas Queen 16:24 - Cutscene - Avinia questions why monsties aren't effected by rage rays 19:36 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Villager's Request - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Birth of a Rider - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Birth of a Rider main story quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Talking to Kayna 02:57 - Entering Hakolo Island 04:20 - First battle 07:20 - Learn how to use items 08:20 - Velociprey battle 11:31 - Learn how to use Riding Actions 13:20 - Cutscene: Meet the Kulu-Ya-Ku 14:52 - Cutscene: Meet Navirou 16:13 - Kulu-Ya-Ku battle 17:48 - Learn how to switch weapons in battle 19:00 - Learn how to attack different monster parts 20:00 - Learn how to ride your Monstie in battle 21:49 - Cutscene: Navirou is hungry 23:28 - Cutscene: Hatching the egg For more Monster Hunter Stories 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Proof of Strength - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Proof of Strength in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:05 - Cutscene - Reverto likes mushrooms 05:54 - Battle - Plesioth 11:51 - Cutscene - Reverto questions the Rider For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Lab, at Once! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ena's Home - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Battle - Slagtoth 01:36 - Battle - Jaggi 03:19 - Cutscene: A mysterious rider appears 04:40 - Battle - Gargwa 06:06 - Cutscene: Meet Alwin 08:08 - Enter Rutoh Village 09:12 - Meet Elder Maolo 13:33 - Talk to Ena 14:55 - Talk to Alwin at the stables 17:44 - Talk to Elder Maolo to learn about Paolumu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rathian Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Rathian boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 04:45 - Phase 1 - Normal 07:20 - Phase 2 - Enraged 16:20 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Glacial Agnaktor Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Glacial Agnaktor boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:34 - Phase 1 - Ice Armored 03:53 - Phase 2 - Armor broken 05:06 - Phase 3 - Enraged 07:10 - Diamond Cross attack/Re-Armor 15:12 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy