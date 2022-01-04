To the Beat of Wings (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Koei Tecmo announced free and paid DLC for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 is now available. Content provided through the free update includes the addition of a “Free Battle” mode. Additionally, players can now participate in the Monster Rancher World Tournament. The paid DLC is available for Monster Rancher 2, and will cost 980 yen or $9. Both updates are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS Japanese versions of the game. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO