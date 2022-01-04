To the Beat of Wings (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about coming back to the village 05:11 - Battle - Jade Barroth 13:52 - Battle - Zamtrios 17:48 - Battle - Great Baggi 21:58 - Battle - Great Baggi 25:47 - Battle - Jade Barroth For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest An Invisible Enemy in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Battle - Arzuros 04:57 - Cutscene: Alwin tells a tale about Red 07:46 - Cutscene: A Basarios reveals itself 08:37 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #1 12:41 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #2 15:44 - Battle - Another Arzuros 19:01 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #3 27:34 - Cutscene: Reporting back to Elder Maolo 29:04 - Learning the Rite of Channeling For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Koei Tecmo announced free and paid DLC for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 is now available. Content provided through the free update includes the addition of a “Free Battle” mode. Additionally, players can now participate in the Monster Rancher World Tournament. The paid DLC is available for Monster Rancher 2, and will cost 980 yen or $9. Both updates are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS Japanese versions of the game. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Ascending the Tower in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 1:10 - Battle - Black Diablos 10:10 - Cutscene - The group reaches the top of Lamure Tower For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Cave Dweller in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:38 - Cutscene - Avinia speaks about naming Frostfang 05:50 - Boss Battle - Barroth 15:20 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about why she left Kuan Village 18:24 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Find Those Children! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Entering the Wendwood 02:17 - Finding the first missing child 04:11 - Finding the second missing child 05:11 - Cutscene: Finding the third missing child 08:07 - Battle - Duramboros 21:48 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Zellard For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Before the Blues in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene - The Mysterious Rider reveals himself 04:21 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 09:25 - Rider battle - More Mysterious Riders 16:34 - Cutscene - Lilia has information about Oltura For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Protect the Hideout in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 - Battle - Mizutsune 05:00 - Cutscene - Orgo thanks Kyle and Tsukino 07:32 - Cutscene - Orgo tries to keep the peace For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Reverto, the Mentor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:02 - Cutscene - Navirou grills Reverto about the Plesioth 04:30 - Battle - Purple Ludroth 08:57 - Battle - Cephadrome 14:37 - Cutscene - Reverto reveals the truth about the Plesioth 18:32 - Cutscene - Returning to the Scrivener's Lodge For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Navirou's Memories in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 -Battle - Tigrex 10:11 - Cutscene - A Rage-Rayed Mizutsune appears! 11:24 - Battle - Mizutsune 21:44 - Cutscene - Kyle makes a tough call For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the third part of the main story quest Divebombing Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene - The group reunites with Reverto 05:27 - Cutscene - Navirou's whiskers are tingling 06:42 - Battle - Just a Gendrome? 08:23 - Battle - The real threat appears, a Bazelgeuse 19:06 - Cutscene - Ena recalls a line from the Song of Rathalos For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:59 - Battle - Great Baggi 06:20 - Cutscene - Navirou feels like he's being watched 09:58 - Finding the first geyser 11:13 - Finding the next geyser 12:14 - Battle - Great Baggi 16:13 - Resting at the Felyne Burrow For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Everden in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:50 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 04:15 - Learning about Everdens 05:24 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:08 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 13:00 - Battle - Bullfango 15:32 - Battle - Bulldrome 17:53 - Anjanath appears 18:49 - Cutscene: Escaping the Anjanath 23:03 - Cutscene: North Kamuna riders return For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Comments / 0