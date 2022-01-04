ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

To the Beat of Wings (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the first part of the main...

www.ign.com

noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unseen Foe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about coming back to the village 05:11 - Battle - Jade Barroth 13:52 - Battle - Zamtrios 17:48 - Battle - Great Baggi 21:58 - Battle - Great Baggi 25:47 - Battle - Jade Barroth For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

An Invisible Enemy - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest An Invisible Enemy in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Battle - Arzuros 04:57 - Cutscene: Alwin tells a tale about Red 07:46 - Cutscene: A Basarios reveals itself 08:37 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #1 12:41 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #2 15:44 - Battle - Another Arzuros 19:01 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #3 27:34 - Cutscene: Reporting back to Elder Maolo 29:04 - Learning the Rite of Channeling For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 Paid and Free DLC Available

Koei Tecmo announced free and paid DLC for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 is now available. Content provided through the free update includes the addition of a “Free Battle” mode. Additionally, players can now participate in the Monster Rancher World Tournament. The paid DLC is available for Monster Rancher 2, and will cost 980 yen or $9. Both updates are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS Japanese versions of the game. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ascending the Tower (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Ascending the Tower in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 1:10 - Battle - Black Diablos 10:10 - Cutscene - The group reaches the top of Lamure Tower For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cave Dweller - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Cave Dweller in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:38 - Cutscene - Avinia speaks about naming Frostfang 05:50 - Boss Battle - Barroth 15:20 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about why she left Kuan Village 18:24 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Find Those Children! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Find Those Children! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Entering the Wendwood 02:17 - Finding the first missing child 04:11 - Finding the second missing child 05:11 - Cutscene: Finding the third missing child 08:07 - Battle - Duramboros 21:48 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Zellard For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Before the Blues - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Before the Blues in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene - The Mysterious Rider reveals himself 04:21 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 09:25 - Rider battle - More Mysterious Riders 16:34 - Cutscene - Lilia has information about Oltura For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
Protect the Hideout - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Protect the Hideout in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 - Battle - Mizutsune 05:00 - Cutscene - Orgo thanks Kyle and Tsukino 07:32 - Cutscene - Orgo tries to keep the peace For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Reverto, the Mentor - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Reverto, the Mentor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:02 - Cutscene - Navirou grills Reverto about the Plesioth 04:30 - Battle - Purple Ludroth 08:57 - Battle - Cephadrome 14:37 - Cutscene - Reverto reveals the truth about the Plesioth 18:32 - Cutscene - Returning to the Scrivener's Lodge For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Lab, at Once! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Navirou's Memories - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Navirou's Memories in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 -Battle - Tigrex 10:11 - Cutscene - A Rage-Rayed Mizutsune appears! 11:24 - Battle - Mizutsune 21:44 - Cutscene - Kyle makes a tough call For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Divebombing Disaster (3/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the third part of the main story quest Divebombing Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene - The group reunites with Reverto 05:27 - Cutscene - Navirou's whiskers are tingling 06:42 - Battle - Just a Gendrome? 08:23 - Battle - The real threat appears, a Bazelgeuse 19:06 - Cutscene - Ena recalls a line from the Song of Rathalos For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Red's Footsteps - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
RECIPES
IGN

Pit Probe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:59 - Battle - Great Baggi 06:20 - Cutscene - Navirou feels like he's being watched 09:58 - Finding the first geyser 11:13 - Finding the next geyser 12:14 - Battle - Great Baggi 16:13 - Resting at the Felyne Burrow For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Everden - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Everden in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:50 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 04:15 - Learning about Everdens 05:24 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:08 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 13:00 - Battle - Bullfango 15:32 - Battle - Bulldrome 17:53 - Anjanath appears 18:49 - Cutscene: Escaping the Anjanath 23:03 - Cutscene: North Kamuna riders return For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES

