ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Memory Care and Your Loved One

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

This article brought to you courtesy of River Terrace Memory Care, Oregon City News Insider Senior Living Expert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmxxX_0dcrKk0B00

It can be difficult to care for a senior with Alzheimer's or other memory related illnesses. These conditions require a structured environment that many of us are unable to provide at home. An ideal environment brings together the comforts of home, a familiar routine and a safe place with 24-hour care to deal with symptoms like wandering, depression, anxiety, agitation and loneliness.

Memory Care facilities like River Terrace provide a comforting environment that reinforces seniors memories through connection to loved ones, everyday activities, active socialization, and proven memory-related therapies. River Terrace is designed to support people with memory issues specific daily living needs by providing familiar and soothing routines in a safe and supported way, as well as a library, community room, and outdoor visiting areas.

Our staff meets with the patient's family monthly to address their needs and concerns, giving patients a voice in their treatment and a way to voice their desires. River Terrace also has nursery and changing areas as needed, outdoor gardening areas, workshops with safe tools and suitable tools and clearly labeled signage and directions throughout the facility. River Terrace has an active nurse call system, access to a phone, and social programming that includes live entertainment. All of these are designed to help your loved ones live their best life for as long as possible.

At River Terrace, we're always working towards expanding the range of effective tools for reaching dementia patients and helping them reconnect with their memories.

River Terrace Memory Care

950 South End Road

Oregon City, OR 97045

503-855-0646

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Keeping kids in classrooms a priority

The Test to Stay program aims at keeping Canby students in classrooms as the Omicron virus spreadsAs the Omicron variant sweeps through Oregon, authorities make changes to quarantine guidelines to reduce impacts on learning. As kids return to school from winter break, and as Oregonians see a sharp rise positive COVID-19 cases, the Canby School District is offering a Test to Stay program for kids to remain in classrooms if they are exposed to the virus. The Test to Stay program was introduced in December last year, just before winter break. For those who opt in, the program...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Book benefits Estacada animal sanctuary

Lucas Spiegel wrote his memoir 'The Weight of Empathy' after traveling around the world for 22 months. After spending 22 months visiting animal sanctuaries around the world, Lucas Spiegel wrote a book about the experience. A portion of the proceeds from sales will benefit a sanctuary in Estacada. "The Weight...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Students build shelter for homeless

Reynolds Learning Academy students join a local nonprofit to support unhoused Portlanders. With another brutal Winter in the Pacific Northwest here, students at Reynolds Learning Academy's Trades Program joined forces with nonprofit Operation Nightwatch to help construct waiting shelters to protect Portland's homeless population from the elements. The 40-foot-by-6-foot structure...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Jottings: Four friends and a New Year's Eve

I had just turned 69 and it had been many years since I'd been invited to a 'slumber party' but, knowing Helen, it would be a fun event so of course I accepted. It was mid-December 1999 when I received an invitation for a New Year's Eve party from friend Helen. She was asking me and friends Pat and Susan to join her in welcoming in 2000 with a Slumber Party. I had just turned 69 and it had been many years since I'd been invited to a "slumber party" but, knowing Helen, it would be a fun event so of course I accepted.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Portland Tribune

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy