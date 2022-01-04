Memory Care and Your Loved One

This article brought to you courtesy of River Terrace Memory Care, Oregon City News Insider Senior Living Expert.

It can be difficult to care for a senior with Alzheimer's or other memory related illnesses. These conditions require a structured environment that many of us are unable to provide at home. An ideal environment brings together the comforts of home, a familiar routine and a safe place with 24-hour care to deal with symptoms like wandering, depression, anxiety, agitation and loneliness.

Memory Care facilities like River Terrace provide a comforting environment that reinforces seniors memories through connection to loved ones, everyday activities, active socialization, and proven memory-related therapies. River Terrace is designed to support people with memory issues specific daily living needs by providing familiar and soothing routines in a safe and supported way, as well as a library, community room, and outdoor visiting areas.

Our staff meets with the patient's family monthly to address their needs and concerns, giving patients a voice in their treatment and a way to voice their desires. River Terrace also has nursery and changing areas as needed, outdoor gardening areas, workshops with safe tools and suitable tools and clearly labeled signage and directions throughout the facility. River Terrace has an active nurse call system, access to a phone, and social programming that includes live entertainment. All of these are designed to help your loved ones live their best life for as long as possible.

At River Terrace, we're always working towards expanding the range of effective tools for reaching dementia patients and helping them reconnect with their memories.

River Terrace Memory Care

950 South End Road

Oregon City, OR 97045

503-855-0646

