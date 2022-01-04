ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You already know where the Jaguars stand in the latest USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings

By Tyler Nettuno
Jacksonville has gotten quite comfortable on the bottom of the power rankings from USA TODAY Sport’s Nate Davis. It has had multiple stints in the No. 32 spot this season, but the team has been the undisputed champion since Week 14, having been outscored 126-47 in that span.

The team is 2-14 heading into the season finale against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Week 18, and it’s last in the rankings once again after a 50-10 rout at the hands of the New England Patriots, which was one of the worst losses in franchise history and the Jaguars’ first time surrendering 50 points since 2015.

Finishing up strong, surrendering 50 points in Week 17 … (somehow, they’re worse without Urban Meyer).

Davis has the Detroit Lions, who topped the Jags by allowing 51 points, one spot above them. Both Detroit and Jacksonville have locked up the top two picks in the 2022 NFL draft, and the only question is which one will pick first.

It’s pretty straightforward; with a loss to the Colts on Sunday or a Lions win over the Packers, who clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday, Jacksonville would pick at No. 1. If the Packers sit starters, it could give Detroit a chance, but if it comes up short in that game and the Jags stun Indianapolis, the Lions would then have the first pick for the first time since 2009, when it took Matthew Stafford.

The Jaguars’ 2021 season has been a complete disaster, and all indicators point to this team heading for a league-worst finish for the second-straight season.

