Thursday’s Arkansas State/Louisiana women’s basketball matchup canceled

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The women's basketball game between Cleveland State and Detroit Mercy, scheduled for Thursday, January 6, has been canceled due to COVID-19 implications. Horizon League policy, vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon League Council, states that contests that are canceled due to COVID-19 are to be considered forfeits unless deemed a no contest by the Commissioner. League policy authorizes the Commissioner to deem a cancellation a no-contest when the involved institution can demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation. Given the surge in positive cases due to the Omicron variant, the Council agreed that a high volume of breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is considered extraordinary.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO