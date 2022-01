After three weeks of testimony, the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal sex-trafficking trial on Monday. The proceedings had originally been expected to last six weeks but went much more quickly after the government streamlined its case considerably and the defense mounted its own in just two days. Still, the range of evidence that had been on display at the Thurgood Marshall federal courthouse in Manhattan—from the testimony of Maxwell’s accusers and former employees to a J.P. Morgan executive examining the details of multimillion dollar wire transfers—required some knitting together for the jury.

