Earlier this year, Capcom announced a paid expansion for Monster Hunter Rise called Sunbreak, which is planned to launch sometime next Summer. Following a few small trailers here and there, Capcom has confirmed that they will be discussing Sunbreak in greater detail in Spring 2022. Presumably, this means we can expect more frequent updates and trailers explaining the expansion’s content once the New Year has arrived.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO