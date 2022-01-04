Ascending the Tower (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.
Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
Monster Hunter Rise will be getting its first paid expansion in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise came to Nintendo Switch back in January 2021, and soon after it releases on PC in 2022, the game will be getting its first major expansion. Entitled Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, the expansion adds a brand-new chapter that follows on from the end of Monster Hunter Rise.
Developed By: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. Published By: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. ESRB Rating: Teen (Fantasy Violence, Suggestive Themes, Language, Drug Reference) I would like to thank Koei Tecmo for the review key to this title. For those old enough to remember, there was a toy called a...
This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Ol' Dede's Words of Wisdom in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:16 - Battle - Great Baggi 08:00 - Battle - Lagombi 14:06 - Cutscene - Meeting Ol' Dede 21:10 - Battle - Gypceros 26:35 - Resting at the Felyne Burrow For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Find Those Children! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Entering the Wendwood 02:17 - Finding the first missing child 04:11 - Finding the second missing child 05:11 - Cutscene: Finding the third missing child 08:07 - Battle - Duramboros 21:48 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Zellard For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Chasing Legends in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Battle - Iodrome 06:00 - Cutscene - Rathalos are getting hurt near the pits 13:49 - Cutscene - Where is Nua Te Village? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Boss Battle - Khezu 11:54 - Cutscene - Avinia reveals her inspiration 13:57 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Death on the Prowl in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:29 - Battle - Shakalaka 04:19 - Battle - Iodrome 08:45 - Cutscene - Navirou is down in the dumps 11:33 - Battle - Astalos 22:45 - Cutscene - Cheval questions the Rider's judgment For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the third part of the main story quest Divebombing Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene - The group reunites with Reverto 05:27 - Cutscene - Navirou's whiskers are tingling 06:42 - Battle - Just a Gendrome? 08:23 - Battle - The real threat appears, a Bazelgeuse 19:06 - Cutscene - Ena recalls a line from the Song of Rathalos For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest It's the Pits in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Cutscene - Ena recalls when Red came to visit Rutoh Village 08:39 - Cutscene - A familiar face is in danger 10:14 - Battle - Crimson Qurupeco 15:56 - Cutscene - Sarge introduces himself For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:41 - Cutscene - Ratha senses danger 02:01 - Boss Battle - Seltas Queen 16:24 - Cutscene - Avinia questions why monsties aren't effected by rage rays 19:36 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Rathian boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 04:45 - Phase 1 - Normal 07:20 - Phase 2 - Enraged 16:20 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Birth of a Rider main story quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Talking to Kayna 02:57 - Entering Hakolo Island 04:20 - First battle 07:20 - Learn how to use items 08:20 - Velociprey battle 11:31 - Learn how to use Riding Actions 13:20 - Cutscene: Meet the Kulu-Ya-Ku 14:52 - Cutscene: Meet Navirou 16:13 - Kulu-Ya-Ku battle 17:48 - Learn how to switch weapons in battle 19:00 - Learn how to attack different monster parts 20:00 - Learn how to ride your Monstie in battle 21:49 - Cutscene: Navirou is hungry 23:28 - Cutscene: Hatching the egg For more Monster Hunter Stories 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Bazelgeuse boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:18 - Gendrome Battle 03:00 - Bazelgeuse Ambush 03:20 - Phase 1 - Grounded 05:05 - Phase 2 - Bombing Run/Airborne 07:08 - Phase 3 - Enraged 08:19 - Phase 4 - Enraged/Airborne 13:41 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
