Ascending the Tower (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Monster Hunter Rise will be getting its first paid expansion in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise came to Nintendo Switch back in January 2021, and soon after it releases on PC in 2022, the game will be getting its first major expansion. Entitled Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, the expansion adds a brand-new chapter that follows on from the end of Monster Hunter Rise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO