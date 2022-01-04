ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before the Blues - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the main story quest Before the Blues in Monster...

To the Lab, at Once! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
The Sealed Den (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you the first part of the main story quest The Sealed Den in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 01:20 - Entering Guardian Ratha Woods 02:03 - Battle - Kulu-Ya-Ku 04:06 - Battle - Bnahabra (Blue) 06:34 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:52 - Battle - More Velocidrome 10:39 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 14:28 - Battle - Another Yian-Kut-Ku 17:02 - Battle - Pukei-Pukei 20:59 - Battle - More Velocidrome 22:52 - Approaching Guardian Ratha's Den For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Proof of Strength - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Proof of Strength in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:05 - Cutscene - Reverto likes mushrooms 05:54 - Battle - Plesioth 11:51 - Cutscene - Reverto questions the Rider For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Unseen Foe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Boss Battle - Khezu 11:54 - Cutscene - Avinia reveals her inspiration 13:57 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Divebombing Disaster (3/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the third part of the main story quest Divebombing Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene - The group reunites with Reverto 05:27 - Cutscene - Navirou's whiskers are tingling 06:42 - Battle - Just a Gendrome? 08:23 - Battle - The real threat appears, a Bazelgeuse 19:06 - Cutscene - Ena recalls a line from the Song of Rathalos For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
To the Everden - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Everden in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:50 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 04:15 - Learning about Everdens 05:24 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:08 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 13:00 - Battle - Bullfango 15:32 - Battle - Bulldrome 17:53 - Anjanath appears 18:49 - Cutscene: Escaping the Anjanath 23:03 - Cutscene: North Kamuna riders return For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Chasing Legends (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Chasing Legends in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Battle - Iodrome 06:00 - Cutscene - Rathalos are getting hurt near the pits 13:49 - Cutscene - Where is Nua Te Village? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Soaring Bolt - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Soaring Bolt in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:51 - Battle - Gypceros 07:29 - Cutscene - Navirou thanks Avinia 10:13 - Battle - Kecha Wacha 16:24 - Boss Battle Tobi-Kadachi 28:49 - Cutscene - Reporting in to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Rider Hinderance - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Rider Hinderance in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:32 - Battle - Hermitaur 06:18 - Battle - Diablos 15:18 - Cutscene - Reverto ponders the legend of Rathalos 17:13 - Cutscene - The group finds the abandoned sand ship 20:04 - Cutscene - The group reaches Lamure Tower to find the Mysterious Rider 22:17 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Rider and Ruby Basarios 27:04 - Cutscene - Navirou chastises Kyle for hunting Ratha For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
The End is Nigh (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:26 - Battle - White Monoblos 10:49 - Battle - Brute Tigrex 22:15 - Cutscene - The Mysterious Rider strikes again For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Cave Dweller - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Cave Dweller in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:38 - Cutscene - Avinia speaks about naming Frostfang 05:50 - Boss Battle - Barroth 15:20 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about why she left Kuan Village 18:24 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
A Worrying Sighting - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest A Worrying Sighting in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:18 - Cutscene - A Brachydios appears 06:04 - Battle - Brachydios 19:01 - Cutscene - Ena and Navirou realize their roles in this adventure For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Ascending the Tower (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Ascending the Tower in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 1:10 - Battle - Black Diablos 10:10 - Cutscene - The group reaches the top of Lamure Tower For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
It's the Pits - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest It's the Pits in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Cutscene - Ena recalls when Red came to visit Rutoh Village 08:39 - Cutscene - A familiar face is in danger 10:14 - Battle - Crimson Qurupeco 15:56 - Cutscene - Sarge introduces himself For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
An Invisible Enemy - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest An Invisible Enemy in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Battle - Arzuros 04:57 - Cutscene: Alwin tells a tale about Red 07:46 - Cutscene: A Basarios reveals itself 08:37 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #1 12:41 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #2 15:44 - Battle - Another Arzuros 19:01 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #3 27:34 - Cutscene: Reporting back to Elder Maolo 29:04 - Learning the Rite of Channeling For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
To the Beat of Wings (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest To the Beat of Wings in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Battle - Oltura 27:14 - Cutscene - Is it over? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
In the Name of Restoration - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In the Name of Restoration in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Stocking up on Hot Mist 00:40 - Accepting a subquest to make cold-resistant armor 01:44 - Learn about cold-weather monsties 04:47 - Battle - Congalala 08:10 - Battle - Conga 10:22 - Grabbing the Cold Res talisman 12:11 - Battle - Gypceros 17:16 - Boss Battle - Nerscylla 23:32 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about meeting Frostfang 27:12 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
The Spark of Disaster - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Spark of Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:14 - Entering Mt. Harzgai 04:38 - Finding Lever #1 05:22 - Finding Lever #2 06:37 - Finding Lever #3 08:30 - Cutscene - Finding a pit 13:10 - Boss Battle - Rathian 24:48 - Cutscene - Learning the light's effect on monsters 26:14 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Elder Maolo and hatching the egg For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
