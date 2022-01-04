Before the Blues - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Rider Hinderance in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:32 - Battle - Hermitaur 06:18 - Battle - Diablos 15:18 - Cutscene - Reverto ponders the legend of Rathalos 17:13 - Cutscene - The group finds the abandoned sand ship 20:04 - Cutscene - The group reaches Lamure Tower to find the Mysterious Rider 22:17 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Rider and Ruby Basarios 27:04 - Cutscene - Navirou chastises Kyle for hunting Ratha For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
