A Worrying Sighting - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Maybe they're just more chill. 2021 was a quieter year for games, but a select few titles managed to skyrocket to massive success. In particular, Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Monster Hunter Rise sold record copies and amassed dozens of accolades between them. However, it seems that Europeans were after something a little different over the past twelve months. According to GamesIndustry.biz‘s Christopher Dring, Farming Simulator 22 managed to outsell all of these titles, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Guardians of the Galaxy.

