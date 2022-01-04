Cave Dweller - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Nintendo has revealed its listing of the Top 30 best selling games on the Japanese Switch eshop for 2021. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best selling digital game on Switch in Japan for 2021 was Monster Hunter Rise, the latest portable entry in Capcom’s extremely popular franchise. Coming in second was Innersloth’s Among Us, which made its debut on Switch back in December 2020. In third and fifth place were Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl respectively, which is a remarkable achievement considering its been a little over a month since their launch.

