Pit Probe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO