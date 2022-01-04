ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pit Probe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Pit Probe in...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

It's the Pits - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest It's the Pits in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Cutscene - Ena recalls when Red came to visit Rutoh Village 08:39 - Cutscene - A familiar face is in danger 10:14 - Battle - Crimson Qurupeco 15:56 - Cutscene - Sarge introduces himself For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Complicated Compromise - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest A Complicated Compromise in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Cutscene - A Lagiacrus appears! 02:01 - Battle - Lagiacrus 14:11 - Cutscene - Ena explains kinship to Kyle For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Proof of Strength - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Proof of Strength in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:05 - Cutscene - Reverto likes mushrooms 05:54 - Battle - Plesioth 11:51 - Cutscene - Reverto questions the Rider For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Gameplay#Cutscene#Geyser#Intro
IGN

Death on the Prowl - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Death on the Prowl in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:29 - Battle - Shakalaka 04:19 - Battle - Iodrome 08:45 - Cutscene - Navirou is down in the dumps 11:33 - Battle - Astalos 22:45 - Cutscene - Cheval questions the Rider's judgment For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Protect the Hideout - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Protect the Hideout in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 - Battle - Mizutsune 05:00 - Cutscene - Orgo thanks Kyle and Tsukino 07:32 - Cutscene - Orgo tries to keep the peace For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Red's Footsteps - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
IGN

Navirou's Memories - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Navirou's Memories in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 -Battle - Tigrex 10:11 - Cutscene - A Rage-Rayed Mizutsune appears! 11:24 - Battle - Mizutsune 21:44 - Cutscene - Kyle makes a tough call For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Villager's Request - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Divebombing Disaster (3/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the third part of the main story quest Divebombing Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene - The group reunites with Reverto 05:27 - Cutscene - Navirou's whiskers are tingling 06:42 - Battle - Just a Gendrome? 08:23 - Battle - The real threat appears, a Bazelgeuse 19:06 - Cutscene - Ena recalls a line from the Song of Rathalos For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Glacial Agnaktor Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Glacial Agnaktor boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:34 - Phase 1 - Ice Armored 03:53 - Phase 2 - Armor broken 05:06 - Phase 3 - Enraged 07:10 - Diamond Cross attack/Re-Armor 15:12 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Reverto, the Mentor - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Reverto, the Mentor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:02 - Cutscene - Navirou grills Reverto about the Plesioth 04:30 - Battle - Purple Ludroth 08:57 - Battle - Cephadrome 14:37 - Cutscene - Reverto reveals the truth about the Plesioth 18:32 - Cutscene - Returning to the Scrivener's Lodge For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Find Those Children! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Find Those Children! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Entering the Wendwood 02:17 - Finding the first missing child 04:11 - Finding the second missing child 05:11 - Cutscene: Finding the third missing child 08:07 - Battle - Duramboros 21:48 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Zellard For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unseen Foe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Boss Battle - Khezu 11:54 - Cutscene - Avinia reveals her inspiration 13:57 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chasing Legends (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Chasing Legends in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Battle - Iodrome 06:00 - Cutscene - Rathalos are getting hurt near the pits 13:49 - Cutscene - Where is Nua Te Village? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ena's Home - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Battle - Slagtoth 01:36 - Battle - Jaggi 03:19 - Cutscene: A mysterious rider appears 04:40 - Battle - Gargwa 06:06 - Cutscene: Meet Alwin 08:08 - Enter Rutoh Village 09:12 - Meet Elder Maolo 13:33 - Talk to Ena 14:55 - Talk to Alwin at the stables 17:44 - Talk to Elder Maolo to learn about Paolumu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Soaring Bolt - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Soaring Bolt in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:51 - Battle - Gypceros 07:29 - Cutscene - Navirou thanks Avinia 10:13 - Battle - Kecha Wacha 16:24 - Boss Battle Tobi-Kadachi 28:49 - Cutscene - Reporting in to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy