Pit Probe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Battle - Slagtoth 01:36 - Battle - Jaggi 03:19 - Cutscene: A mysterious rider appears 04:40 - Battle - Gargwa 06:06 - Cutscene: Meet Alwin 08:08 - Enter Rutoh Village 09:12 - Meet Elder Maolo 13:33 - Talk to Ena 14:55 - Talk to Alwin at the stables 17:44 - Talk to Elder Maolo to learn about Paolumu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Comments / 0