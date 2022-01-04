ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Complicated Compromise - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest A Complicated Compromise...

www.ign.com

Related
IGN

Protect the Hideout - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Protect the Hideout in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 - Battle - Mizutsune 05:00 - Cutscene - Orgo thanks Kyle and Tsukino 07:32 - Cutscene - Orgo tries to keep the peace For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Proof of Strength - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Proof of Strength in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:05 - Cutscene - Reverto likes mushrooms 05:54 - Battle - Plesioth 11:51 - Cutscene - Reverto questions the Rider For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Unseen Foe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about coming back to the village 05:11 - Battle - Jade Barroth 13:52 - Battle - Zamtrios 17:48 - Battle - Great Baggi 21:58 - Battle - Great Baggi 25:47 - Battle - Jade Barroth For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Gameplay
IGN

Divebombing Disaster (3/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the third part of the main story quest Divebombing Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene - The group reunites with Reverto 05:27 - Cutscene - Navirou's whiskers are tingling 06:42 - Battle - Just a Gendrome? 08:23 - Battle - The real threat appears, a Bazelgeuse 19:06 - Cutscene - Ena recalls a line from the Song of Rathalos For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

To the Lab, at Once! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

An Invisible Enemy - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest An Invisible Enemy in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Battle - Arzuros 04:57 - Cutscene: Alwin tells a tale about Red 07:46 - Cutscene: A Basarios reveals itself 08:37 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #1 12:41 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #2 15:44 - Battle - Another Arzuros 19:01 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #3 27:34 - Cutscene: Reporting back to Elder Maolo 29:04 - Learning the Rite of Channeling For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Pit Probe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:59 - Battle - Great Baggi 06:20 - Cutscene - Navirou feels like he's being watched 09:58 - Finding the first geyser 11:13 - Finding the next geyser 12:14 - Battle - Great Baggi 16:13 - Resting at the Felyne Burrow For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
IGN

Glacial Agnaktor Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Glacial Agnaktor boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:34 - Phase 1 - Ice Armored 03:53 - Phase 2 - Armor broken 05:06 - Phase 3 - Enraged 07:10 - Diamond Cross attack/Re-Armor 15:12 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Ascending the Tower (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Ascending the Tower in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 1:10 - Battle - Black Diablos 10:10 - Cutscene - The group reaches the top of Lamure Tower For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

A Worrying Sighting - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest A Worrying Sighting in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:18 - Cutscene - A Brachydios appears 06:04 - Battle - Brachydios 19:01 - Cutscene - Ena and Navirou realize their roles in this adventure For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

The Spark of Disaster - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Spark of Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:14 - Entering Mt. Harzgai 04:38 - Finding Lever #1 05:22 - Finding Lever #2 06:37 - Finding Lever #3 08:30 - Cutscene - Finding a pit 13:10 - Boss Battle - Rathian 24:48 - Cutscene - Learning the light's effect on monsters 26:14 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Elder Maolo and hatching the egg For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Rider Hinderance - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Rider Hinderance in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:32 - Battle - Hermitaur 06:18 - Battle - Diablos 15:18 - Cutscene - Reverto ponders the legend of Rathalos 17:13 - Cutscene - The group finds the abandoned sand ship 20:04 - Cutscene - The group reaches Lamure Tower to find the Mysterious Rider 22:17 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Rider and Ruby Basarios 27:04 - Cutscene - Navirou chastises Kyle for hunting Ratha For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
IGN

Death on the Prowl - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Death on the Prowl in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:29 - Battle - Shakalaka 04:19 - Battle - Iodrome 08:45 - Cutscene - Navirou is down in the dumps 11:33 - Battle - Astalos 22:45 - Cutscene - Cheval questions the Rider's judgment For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Reverto, the Mentor - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Reverto, the Mentor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:02 - Cutscene - Navirou grills Reverto about the Plesioth 04:30 - Battle - Purple Ludroth 08:57 - Battle - Cephadrome 14:37 - Cutscene - Reverto reveals the truth about the Plesioth 18:32 - Cutscene - Returning to the Scrivener's Lodge For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Soaring Bolt - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Soaring Bolt in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:51 - Battle - Gypceros 07:29 - Cutscene - Navirou thanks Avinia 10:13 - Battle - Kecha Wacha 16:24 - Boss Battle Tobi-Kadachi 28:49 - Cutscene - Reporting in to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

To the Beat of Wings (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest To the Beat of Wings in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Battle - Oltura 27:14 - Cutscene - Is it over? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Cave Dweller - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Cave Dweller in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:38 - Cutscene - Avinia speaks about naming Frostfang 05:50 - Boss Battle - Barroth 15:20 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about why she left Kuan Village 18:24 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
