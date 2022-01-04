ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chasing Legends (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Chasing...

www.ign.com

noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
monstervine.com

Monster Rancher 1&2 DX Review – Suezo Rules!

Monster Rancher 1&2 DX is an enjoyable collection of two monster-raising games that never seemed to get their due. They’re a bit dated and clunky at times, and can be a tad repetitive, but the unique experience of raising your own monsters and fighting your way to the top is just as fun today as it ever was.
dexerto.com

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Release date, trailers, platforms, gameplay

Monster Hunter Rise will be getting its first paid expansion in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise came to Nintendo Switch back in January 2021, and soon after it releases on PC in 2022, the game will be getting its first major expansion. Entitled Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, the expansion adds a brand-new chapter that follows on from the end of Monster Hunter Rise.
#Monster Hunter Stories#Gameplay#Cutscene#Intro#19 04 Battle Uragaan
wccftech.com

Latest Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Update 1.1.3 Aims to Offer “More Pleasant Gameplay”

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl update 1.1.3 for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s what it does. The game’s fourth official update is a minor one with the patch notes only mentioning fixes. Details about which issues have been fixed aren’t mentioned, but according to Nintendo, these fixes should result in “more pleasant” gameplay.
IGN

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Pit Probe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:41 - Cutscene - Ratha senses danger 02:01 - Boss Battle - Seltas Queen 16:24 - Cutscene - Avinia questions why monsties aren't effected by rage rays 19:36 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Glacial Agnaktor Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Glacial Agnaktor boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:34 - Phase 1 - Ice Armored 03:53 - Phase 2 - Armor broken 05:06 - Phase 3 - Enraged 07:10 - Diamond Cross attack/Re-Armor 15:12 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Bazelgeuse Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Bazelgeuse boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:18 - Gendrome Battle 03:00 - Bazelgeuse Ambush 03:20 - Phase 1 - Grounded 05:05 - Phase 2 - Bombing Run/Airborne 07:08 - Phase 3 - Enraged 08:19 - Phase 4 - Enraged/Airborne 13:41 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Anjanath Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Anjanath boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Intro Cutscene 03:38 - Phase 1 05:00 - Phase 2 - Enraged 06:51 - Phase 3 - Superheated 13:30 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Rathian Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Rathian boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 04:45 - Phase 1 - Normal 07:20 - Phase 2 - Enraged 16:20 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Ena's Home - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Battle - Slagtoth 01:36 - Battle - Jaggi 03:19 - Cutscene: A mysterious rider appears 04:40 - Battle - Gargwa 06:06 - Cutscene: Meet Alwin 08:08 - Enter Rutoh Village 09:12 - Meet Elder Maolo 13:33 - Talk to Ena 14:55 - Talk to Alwin at the stables 17:44 - Talk to Elder Maolo to learn about Paolumu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Seltas Queen Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Seltas Queen boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:27 - Phase 1 - Normal 03:08 - Phase 2 - Formation 06:55 - Phase 3 - Enraged 15:45 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
IGN

Navirou's Memories - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Navirou's Memories in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 -Battle - Tigrex 10:11 - Cutscene - A Rage-Rayed Mizutsune appears! 11:24 - Battle - Mizutsune 21:44 - Cutscene - Kyle makes a tough call For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Birth of a Rider - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Birth of a Rider main story quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Talking to Kayna 02:57 - Entering Hakolo Island 04:20 - First battle 07:20 - Learn how to use items 08:20 - Velociprey battle 11:31 - Learn how to use Riding Actions 13:20 - Cutscene: Meet the Kulu-Ya-Ku 14:52 - Cutscene: Meet Navirou 16:13 - Kulu-Ya-Ku battle 17:48 - Learn how to switch weapons in battle 19:00 - Learn how to attack different monster parts 20:00 - Learn how to ride your Monstie in battle 21:49 - Cutscene: Navirou is hungry 23:28 - Cutscene: Hatching the egg For more Monster Hunter Stories 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
