Seltas Queen Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
