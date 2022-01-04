ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seltas Queen Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the Seltas Queen boss fight in Monster...

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
Video: Dead Cells The Queen And The Sea DLC Gameplay Trailer

Motion Twin has released a new trailer for the upcoming The Queen And The Sea DLC for Dead Cells. The trailer gives us an extended look at gameplay for the DLC, including the new areas and enemies, as well as a peek at a new Boss. Check it out below:
VIDEO GAMES
Horizon: Forbidden West Boss Fight in Short Gameplay

Machines in Horizon: Forbidden West will be more diverse and dangerous than in Zero Dawn. New footage presenting one of the bosses should prove that these are not just empty words. Before the holidays we had several opportunities to see the new machines that we will encounter in Horizon: Forbidden...
VIDEO GAMES
Monster Hunter Rise for PC Gets New Video Showing Kamura Armor in 4K Resolution

Monster Hunter Rise will soon be released for PC, and among other things, it’ll support resolution up to 4K. Today we get to see a character wearing the classic Kamura armor on PC, showing the level of detail players can expect for the port as long as they have a rig and a monitor able to support the highest resolution.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Trailers: Melty Blood: Type Lumina Fighting Game Gameplay Trailer

Typemoon also offers us a new gameplay trailer Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Here we get to see the complete fight between Dead Apostle Noel and Ciel. The first one is known to be released as a DLC character soon. Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be available on September 30, 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

It's the Pits - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest It's the Pits in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Cutscene - Ena recalls when Red came to visit Rutoh Village 08:39 - Cutscene - A familiar face is in danger 10:14 - Battle - Crimson Qurupeco 15:56 - Cutscene - Sarge introduces himself For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Worrying Sighting - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest A Worrying Sighting in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:18 - Cutscene - A Brachydios appears 06:04 - Battle - Brachydios 19:01 - Cutscene - Ena and Navirou realize their roles in this adventure For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Unseen Foe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about coming back to the village 05:11 - Battle - Jade Barroth 13:52 - Battle - Zamtrios 17:48 - Battle - Great Baggi 21:58 - Battle - Great Baggi 25:47 - Battle - Jade Barroth For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Capcom Discusses DLC for Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise in 2022

Capcom mentioned upcoming DLC for Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village in its New Year Greeting 2022 for Famitsu. It also announced that 2022 is the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter and Mega Man series. However, Capcom did not specify if it will have any commemorative events or merchandise for this milestone. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Villager's Request - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ol' Dede's Words of Wisdom (3/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the last part of the main story quest Ol' Dede's Words of Wisdom in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Boss Battle - Rage-rayed Legiana 10:46 - Cutscene - Meeting Navirou's "fans" 16:45 - Cutscene - Traveling to Lulucion for the first time For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
RECIPES
IGN

Divebombing Disaster (2/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Divebombing Disaster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:27 - Cutscene - Avinia and Frostfang welcome the group back to Loloska 03:20 - Battle - Tobi-Kadachi 10:37 - Cutscene - A Glacial Agnaktor appears near the Pit 12:08 - Battle - Glacial Agnaktor 25:46 - Cutscene - Navirou notices the light from the Pits is changing again. For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Everden - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Everden in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:50 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 04:15 - Learning about Everdens 05:24 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:08 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 13:00 - Battle - Bullfango 15:32 - Battle - Bulldrome 17:53 - Anjanath appears 18:49 - Cutscene: Escaping the Anjanath 23:03 - Cutscene: North Kamuna riders return For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sealed Den (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you the first part of the main story quest The Sealed Den in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 01:20 - Entering Guardian Ratha Woods 02:03 - Battle - Kulu-Ya-Ku 04:06 - Battle - Bnahabra (Blue) 06:34 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:52 - Battle - More Velocidrome 10:39 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 14:28 - Battle - Another Yian-Kut-Ku 17:02 - Battle - Pukei-Pukei 20:59 - Battle - More Velocidrome 22:52 - Approaching Guardian Ratha's Den For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chasing Legends (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Chasing Legends in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Battle - Iodrome 06:00 - Cutscene - Rathalos are getting hurt near the pits 13:49 - Cutscene - Where is Nua Te Village? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Red's Footsteps - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Find Those Children! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Find Those Children! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Entering the Wendwood 02:17 - Finding the first missing child 04:11 - Finding the second missing child 05:11 - Cutscene: Finding the third missing child 08:07 - Battle - Duramboros 21:48 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Zellard For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES

