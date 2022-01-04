Rathian Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
While Monster Hunter Rise isn’t coming to PC until January 22, 2022, we are getting the Sunbreak expansion at the same time as the Nintendo Switch folk to bring some parity to the platform release schedule. The content timeline has been a tad confusing to follow so far, so it’s certainly appreciated.
One of the most infamous missions in Icarus is called El Camino Expedition (unlocked after finishing Incursion Scan). It requires you to battle a gigantic foe to progress. However, as cited in our official review, the game is plagued by numerous bugs and technical issues. The problems that you can encounter here might lead to headaches. In any case, here’s our Icarus guide to help you with the El Camino Expedition and the giant Sand Worm boss fight.
Monster Hunter Rise will soon be released for PC, and among other things, it’ll support resolution up to 4K. Today we get to see a character wearing the classic Kamura armor on PC, showing the level of detail players can expect for the port as long as they have a rig and a monitor able to support the highest resolution.
The hit RPG – Monster Hunter Rise – is all-set for a glorious PC port in 2022. Gripping, monster-slaying action is due to land on Windows platforms. Here’s everything we know about it including its official release date, PC requirements, and changes from the original release. Several...
Typemoon also offers us a new gameplay trailer Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Here we get to see the complete fight between Dead Apostle Noel and Ciel. The first one is known to be released as a DLC character soon. Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be available on September 30, 2021...
Monster Hunter Rise will be getting its first paid expansion in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise came to Nintendo Switch back in January 2021, and soon after it releases on PC in 2022, the game will be getting its first major expansion. Entitled Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, the expansion adds a brand-new chapter that follows on from the end of Monster Hunter Rise.
I'm not sure why choosing a Game of the year is so hard. Do I pick the game I spent the most time with? Or do I choose a game because it invoked a certain feeling the other games didn't?. I think it's a mixture of things actually, and if...
Capcom mentioned upcoming DLC for Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village in its New Year Greeting 2022 for Famitsu. It also announced that 2022 is the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter and Mega Man series. However, Capcom did not specify if it will have any commemorative events or merchandise for this milestone. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
In this Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Guide, we will be covering The Great Sword, one of the many new weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. We will be looking at its stats and attack combos so you can have a definite idea if this sword is suitable for you or not.
