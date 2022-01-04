Unseen Foe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
Monster Hunter Rise will be getting its first paid expansion in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise came to Nintendo Switch back in January 2021, and soon after it releases on PC in 2022, the game will be getting its first major expansion. Entitled Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, the expansion adds a brand-new chapter that follows on from the end of Monster Hunter Rise.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
The Cottage Living Expansion Pack not only adds content like Canning and new Skills and Aspirations to The Sims 4, but a plethora of cheats as well that assist your Sim with life in the countryside. For general cheats, please see the Cheat Codes section of the wiki. To turn...
This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:41 - Cutscene - Ratha senses danger 02:01 - Boss Battle - Seltas Queen 16:24 - Cutscene - Avinia questions why monsties aren't effected by rage rays 19:36 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Reverto, the Mentor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:02 - Cutscene - Navirou grills Reverto about the Plesioth 04:30 - Battle - Purple Ludroth 08:57 - Battle - Cephadrome 14:37 - Cutscene - Reverto reveals the truth about the Plesioth 18:32 - Cutscene - Returning to the Scrivener's Lodge For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
New gameplay is now available showing off Hollow 2, a new sci-fi horror game for Switch. 26 minutes of footage has arrived. For more on Hollow 2, read the following overview:. What you have already seen is just about to be explained… Even though more questions will appear with every detail you find in depths of the protagonist’s twisted mind. It won’t be easy…
UPDATE - PC Release coming soon... Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC via Steam on January 12th, 2022. This means the Switch exclusivity is coming to an end and could signal that we're getting a native PlayStation console release in the future. Unfortunately, though, there's no information to suggest...
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest An Invisible Enemy in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Battle - Arzuros 04:57 - Cutscene: Alwin tells a tale about Red 07:46 - Cutscene: A Basarios reveals itself 08:37 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #1 12:41 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #2 15:44 - Battle - Another Arzuros 19:01 - Battle - Basarios Encounter #3 27:34 - Cutscene: Reporting back to Elder Maolo 29:04 - Learning the Rite of Channeling For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest A Worrying Sighting in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:18 - Cutscene - A Brachydios appears 06:04 - Battle - Brachydios 19:01 - Cutscene - Ena and Navirou realize their roles in this adventure For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Rathian boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 04:45 - Phase 1 - Normal 07:20 - Phase 2 - Enraged 16:20 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Seltas Queen boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:27 - Phase 1 - Normal 03:08 - Phase 2 - Formation 06:55 - Phase 3 - Enraged 15:45 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Mizutsune boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:16 - Phase 1 02:58 - Phase 2 - Enraged 11:35 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Bazelgeuse boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:18 - Gendrome Battle 03:00 - Bazelgeuse Ambush 03:20 - Phase 1 - Grounded 05:05 - Phase 2 - Bombing Run/Airborne 07:08 - Phase 3 - Enraged 08:19 - Phase 4 - Enraged/Airborne 13:41 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
This video shows you how to complete the Anjanath boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Intro Cutscene 03:38 - Phase 1 05:00 - Phase 2 - Enraged 06:51 - Phase 3 - Superheated 13:30 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
