Ena's Home - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro...

noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
PCGamesN

Monster Hunter Rise devs are revealing more Sunbreak details next spring

While Monster Hunter Rise isn’t coming to PC until January 22, 2022, we are getting the Sunbreak expansion at the same time as the Nintendo Switch folk to bring some parity to the platform release schedule. The content timeline has been a tad confusing to follow so far, so it’s certainly appreciated.
IGN

Reverto, the Mentor - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Reverto, the Mentor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 02:02 - Cutscene - Navirou grills Reverto about the Plesioth 04:30 - Battle - Purple Ludroth 08:57 - Battle - Cephadrome 14:37 - Cutscene - Reverto reveals the truth about the Plesioth 18:32 - Cutscene - Returning to the Scrivener's Lodge For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

To the Lab, at Once! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Chasing Legends (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Chasing Legends in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Battle - Iodrome 06:00 - Cutscene - Rathalos are getting hurt near the pits 13:49 - Cutscene - Where is Nua Te Village? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Unseen Foe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about coming back to the village 05:11 - Battle - Jade Barroth 13:52 - Battle - Zamtrios 17:48 - Battle - Great Baggi 21:58 - Battle - Great Baggi 25:47 - Battle - Jade Barroth For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

The Villager's Request - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Navirou's Memories - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Navirou's Memories in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:58 -Battle - Tigrex 10:11 - Cutscene - A Rage-Rayed Mizutsune appears! 11:24 - Battle - Mizutsune 21:44 - Cutscene - Kyle makes a tough call For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

To the Everden - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Everden in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:50 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 04:15 - Learning about Everdens 05:24 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:08 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 13:00 - Battle - Bullfango 15:32 - Battle - Bulldrome 17:53 - Anjanath appears 18:49 - Cutscene: Escaping the Anjanath 23:03 - Cutscene: North Kamuna riders return For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Glacial Agnaktor Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Glacial Agnaktor boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:34 - Phase 1 - Ice Armored 03:53 - Phase 2 - Armor broken 05:06 - Phase 3 - Enraged 07:10 - Diamond Cross attack/Re-Armor 15:12 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

It's the Pits - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest It's the Pits in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Cutscene - Ena recalls when Red came to visit Rutoh Village 08:39 - Cutscene - A familiar face is in danger 10:14 - Battle - Crimson Qurupeco 15:56 - Cutscene - Sarge introduces himself For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Birth of a Rider - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Birth of a Rider main story quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Talking to Kayna 02:57 - Entering Hakolo Island 04:20 - First battle 07:20 - Learn how to use items 08:20 - Velociprey battle 11:31 - Learn how to use Riding Actions 13:20 - Cutscene: Meet the Kulu-Ya-Ku 14:52 - Cutscene: Meet Navirou 16:13 - Kulu-Ya-Ku battle 17:48 - Learn how to switch weapons in battle 19:00 - Learn how to attack different monster parts 20:00 - Learn how to ride your Monstie in battle 21:49 - Cutscene: Navirou is hungry 23:28 - Cutscene: Hatching the egg For more Monster Hunter Stories 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

To the Beat of Wings (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest To the Beat of Wings in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Battle - Oltura 27:14 - Cutscene - Is it over? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

In Red's Footsteps - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Pit Probe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:41 - Cutscene - Ratha senses danger 02:01 - Boss Battle - Seltas Queen 16:24 - Cutscene - Avinia questions why monsties aren't effected by rage rays 19:36 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Death on the Prowl - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Death on the Prowl in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:29 - Battle - Shakalaka 04:19 - Battle - Iodrome 08:45 - Cutscene - Navirou is down in the dumps 11:33 - Battle - Astalos 22:45 - Cutscene - Cheval questions the Rider's judgment For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
